Area residents who are hoping to further their education will soon have another option that is closer to home. Southwest Virginia Community College, which is located in Wardell near Richlands, announced last month that it will be opening a new center in Bluefield, Va., to serve students in both Virginia and West Virginia.
Because Bluefield is one of the largest population centers served by SWCC, the college wanted to find a way to help students in the Bluefield area cut down on their commute time. Students traveling from the Bluefield area to the Wardell campus currently face a commute time of about 45 minutes or longer depending upon traffic and road conditions.
“We speak a lot to our students and the students have told us that one of the biggest things they have is distance, the time it takes to commute to the college,” Dr. Robert Brandon, vice president of academic affairs at SWCC, said in a recent interview with the Daily Telegraph.
The long commute time for Bluefield area students led to the college’s decision to seek a new location in the Bluefield, Va. area. The new SWCC Bluefield Center, which is located at 745 South College Drive in the Twin City Shopping Center, will begin offering some in-person classes at the site on Monday, March 8. Those initial course offerings in Bluefield, Va. will include Air Conditioning and Refrigeration I (AIR-121) and Basic Electricity and Machinery (ELE-120).
The new Bluefield site will be able to accommodate more than 100 students and has room for expansion.
“It will have a workforce development center, it will have a library, it will have five classrooms and a student activity room,” Brandon said of the new Bluefield center. “We’re starting with abbreviated classes so we can social distance. There will be smaller class sizes and they’ll be spread out.”
The SWCC Bluefield Center is the third off-campus location the college uses to serve students. SWCC also has locations in Lebanon and Grundy, in addition to the main campus at Wardell.
We congratulate the college on its latest expansion. The new Bluefield site will help more students in our region who are hoping to further their education while also reducing the commute time of current SWCC students who are from the Bluefield area.
