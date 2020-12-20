It’s a dazzling display of seasonal cheer. A kaleidoscope of color choreographed to modern, upbeat Christmas carols.
It’s a tree like so many others that represent the holiday with glitter and glitz.
But this one is special.
It’s a one-fir show extraordinaire that lights up a block of Bluefield like a mini Broadway production.
•••
As a child, I was enamored with the process of putting up a Christmas tree. And just as the final Thanksgiving leftovers were finished, I would start begging Mom to begin the seasonal tradition.
Of course, I was initially shot down.
Back in those days we put up a real tree, one cut down on a relative’s property.
But real trees dried out quickly, even with regularly watering, Mom would explain. It was best to wait until closer to Christmas.
Mom would have been happy to wait until a few days before Dec. 25 before bringing out the lights and garland. But, with constant begging, whining and cajoling, I could usually wear her down about a week and a half out.
In those days, one would never dream of going out and buying all new decorations. Instead, the same ones were used year after year, packed away in the attic during the off season.
Our lights were the old-fashioned variety — large, multi-colored bulbs that did not blink or do fancy tricks.
Our tinsel was a garish shade of silver that matched the long, shimmery icicles flung onto branches by tiny hands.
Mom would ask us to place them neatly on the ends of the branches, but excitement always trumped a desire for perfection.
It was Christmas!
Santa was coming!
And the tree — well, the tree made the holiday real.
•••
Moving into adulthood, I have aged through many moods of Christmas.
As a young newlywed, I was filled with holiday exuberance and eager to put up the first tree. It was a live tree with balled roots that could be planted after the holiday. I loved the sentimental thought of that evergreen living forever.
The next year, as my seasonal excitement was building with the promise of tree trimming, the husband made the mistake of speaking without thinking.
While I made plans for a tree farm visit, he responded with, “Why don’t I just go cut that one down I planted last year.”
Two days of silent treatment prevented those words from ever being spoken again.
Three years into marriage and I was getting into my Martha groove — Martha Stewart, that is.
I spent weeks carefully purchasing and making decorations to perfectly match our living room decor — mauve and cornflower blue.
Yes, I hand painted ornaments and embellished them with complementary ribbon. It was perfection, or so I thought. The rest of the family had a different reaction.
They would look at the tree, tilt their heads and say, in a somewhat confused tone, “It matches.”
“Yes,” I responded with glee. “It does.”
But then would come final words that completely dashed my spirits. “But I doesn’t look Christmasy.”
The next year we went back to red and green.
•••
As time wore on, I started to become somewhat grinch-like as Christmas approached. Losing parents and other close family members can dim the sparkle of the holiday. The overt commercialization of the season was also a thorn in my side.
Eventually, we stopped putting up a tree at home. With two giant, incorrigible German shepherds, a tree would have to be kept behind a closed door. It didn’t seem worth the effort.
I did start putting up a tree in the newsroom, but it came with my own dark twist — a tree topper made of crime-scene tape, blue lights, evidence bags, hazmat tags and ornaments made from the most horrendous of headlines.
•••
Yes, I was finally at an age to be over the holidays and at a point in life to embrace my inner curmudgeon.
Or so I thought.
A few weeks ago while driving through Bluefield I stopped when I saw a giant Christmas tree being assembled in the downtown.
It was massive, and quite impressive.
Some days later I started hearing folks in the newsroom gushing about the tree’s light show at night. Curious, I made a point to drive by after leaving work.
I ended up stopping, parking, watching and videoing.
No adjectives can do justice to the lighted display flickering to the tune of “Jingle Bells” and other holiday favorites. The tree made me smile, and remember the magic of Christmas.
I am told plans are to perhaps expand activities around the tree in seasons to come.
Later, I drove by the Holiday of Lights and took keen appreciation in the hard work that makes the display a yearly favorite for so many families.
I realized Bluefield has, indeed, become “West Virginia’s Christmas City.”
•••
The COVID pandemic has taken much from us this year. Lives have been lost, jobs eroded and routines forever changed.
We can and should mourn our losses, but we cannot — must not — let the virus win.
The holidays are a time for joy and goodwill, and should be celebrated as such.
So open the eggnog and pull on the Santa hat.
Bluefield is lighting up.
Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.
