Those who were wondering if the biennial coal show would be returning to Bluefield this fall now have their answer. The Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias recently confirmed that the 24th Bluefield Coal and Mining Show will be held September 14-16 at the Brushfork Armory.
Exhibitors representing 17 states and Canada have already signed up for this year’s coal show, according to chamber president Jeff Dissibio.
While the political environment in Washington is once again hostile toward coal, there is also a growing need for more coal to be mined, at least in the short term, to meet the Biden administration’s mandate that all of the iron, steel and construction materials used for projects funded by the bipartisan infrastructure package be made in the U.S.
What the administration doesn’t say is accomplishing that objective will require the burning of more domestic coal. Metallurgical coal, which is produced in this region, is a key component in the production of steel.
As in past years, the coal and mining show will include companies providing exhibits in underground mining, safety, technology, aggregate, components and major equipment. Dissibio said the Bluefield event also provides the opportunity to network with coal industry leaders, a private suite for business negotiations, and an opportunity to showcase the latest equipment and technology throughout the mining industry.
The coal show will also feature live demonstrations, state-of-the art equipment and products, and the chance to discuss product solutions for specific industry needs, according to the chamber.
As in past years, a media and exhibitor appreciation breakfast also will be held on site with a leading coal executive delivering the event’s keynote remarks.
Dissibio says more details will be forthcoming in the weeks ahead on the schedule of events, speakers, exhibitors and seminar presentations. Companies seeking more information about the coal show can contact the chamber at 304-327-7184 or email coctwovirginias@gmail.com.
Historically, the coal show has been one of the region’s biggest economic drivers, attracting thousands to the area with an estimated economic impact of $3 million to $4 million upon the greater Bluefield region.
Local hotels and motels are always packed during the event, and restaurants, malls, department stores and convenience stations all benefit from the show. New dollars are spent in our community by the out-of-town business executives.
So we are certainly glad to hear that the Bluefield Coal and Mining Show is a go for this September.
This biennial gathering of coal professionals in Bluefield is still an important event for our region.
