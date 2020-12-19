Daddy shook the grates and I heard him take out the ashes, a good sign because the house was already warm when my feet hit the floor as it was getting good daylight the Saturday before Christmas. Even better, the sausage, gravy, eggs and biscuits filled the breakfast table as Mom did her part to prepare us for heading to Bluefield. We fed the chickens, watered the cows, scattered a bale of hay for them and then Daddy started the little ‘53 Ford while Mom finished getting ready.
We got the paper from Mr. Haven, started down the road and waved at Uncle Jabo because Dad had gotten the tank full of Gulf No-Nox on Friday evening before when he got home from U.S. Steel No. 14 mine. Uncle Gene was outside at Grandma Dalton’s and he grinned when I yelled “Merry Christmas!” from the back seat. Mr. Morrall was adjusting holiday lights on the Morning Star restaurant at the top of the hill above the Abb’s Valley School, and he, too, waved a friendly greeting.
By the time we got to Boissevain, the snow had stopped but there was still a coating on Abe Joyce’s store and the black steel outline of the Pocahontas Fuel Company tipple was ringed in white with a few coal cars strung out on the track below winding their way back down toward Pocahontas. The high school was dark but the town was lit up. Plenty of decorations in the company store, too. Kroger’s on the corner was busy and Andy Geeson’s Rexall Drug Store had a beautiful window display. At the Pocahontas Bank next door, the windows were glowing and Mom said she bet that Flora Lee Asbury had done the decorating.
A few icicles hung from the big rocks above Wolfe, and the massive smoke stack on the old N&W power station at Bluestone looked like it would reach right up into the gray skies above the river. Taft Wagner’s store below the dam at Falls Mills was festive and it was great to see my friend Bill Armentrout at his little store in the curve just before we passed the Double Cola plant at Hale’s Bottom.
Slipping quietly toward town, the car glided past Uncle Rudy and Dottie Miller’s place, moments before we rolled under the concrete railroad culvert with a few inches of water in it then motored into Bluefield. Mom and Dad had decided to stop at the New Graham Pharmacy later so I could see “Bus” McNeeer and she wanted to go to Virginia Ann Jewelry as we left town. Hudson Huffard was standing in the door at the Chicago House, I noticed, as we passed and Dr. Walter Pierce was coming down the avenue.
We made the turn above Bluefield College but what I was looking for was the herd of Holstein cattle on the Leatherwood Dairy Farm because that meant egg nog for Christmas. On the road up College Avenue, we passed the big rock-ribbed Easley house at the corner of College and Ferndell and we all agreed if we could live in any home in town, that would be the one. Breakfast was starting to wear off a little, so I paid close attention when we passed Sarver Candy Company, just in case a mint patty or peanut butter cup might have fallen out of one of Jack Sarver’s trucks.
Dad turned and drove past the Post Office and St. Luke’s Hospital. Goodykoontz Pharmacy was already crowded and several people were looking at cars on the Evans Chevrolet lot. Plenty of traffic at the bus station on Bland Street but it was just up the street that we all were more interested in. I went in with Mom and we stood in front of the glass display case at the Dutch Oven Bakery to get our holiday supply of chocolate brownies with walnuts, cut just thin enough so I could have held two if only no one was looking.
Fred Roland was loading a truck at the Red Rose Feed Store and yelled that he would see us one day after Christmas with more scratch feed for the chickens and beet pulp for the cows. We passed the federal building, the clinic and parked on the street outside the parking building across from the West Virginian Hotel. Daddy could not believe a car pulled out and gave us such a good spot with the crowd that was in town for last-minute shopping.
We went in to H&M shoes, bought a pair of Florsheim wing tips, and Mom was busy in Penney’s across the street by then so we put the shoes in the car, then walked up to Leggett’s and waited. We soon were back together, crossed past the Bradmann Building, walked by Bluefield Music Company and stopped on the corner below the Ramsey Street School. The Sunset News-Observer and Bluefield Daily Telegraph shared space in a big facility right below the Bluefield Sanitarium Hospital. Dr. Roy R. Raub, the famous doctor, was talking to “Big Jim” Dalton in front of the paper. There was a crowd at the school, getting ready for the Community Christmas Tree party and I was sure that the Swing Kings band from WHIS-TV with Don Whitt, Cecil Surratt, Smitty Smith, Boots Collins, Cecil and Janet Cline, and all the gang would be there.
We found a recliner we liked at Kammer Furniture, and Mr. Max Kammer gave us a good price. Mom could not wait to get down to Alfred Land Diamonds and while she looked at jewelry, Dad and I went into Kresge’s to buy a delicious dozen of chocolate donuts in the greasy gray package. We had a couple, since the brownies were back in the car.
We walked by the Granada Theatre, down the steps at Gibson’s Bookshop and past the Sandwich Shoppe before we hit Main Street. I went into the Norfolk & Western station across from the big Matz Hotel and the bustling Jimmie’s Restaurant but it was not time for the “Powhatan Arrow” so I spent a few minutes watching the switchers move coal cars around getting ready to send them on to Norfolk.
Since we had parked up the street, this was a day to eat lunch at the Pinnacle Restaurant with the purple windows. Filled and satisfied, we drove down the avenue, stopped at Acme Supermarket across from McQuail’s and made tracks for Bluefield, Virginia, past the Feuchtenberger bakery, National Electric Coil, Bob and Bill’s Grill and on toward home.
We made our final stops, drove under the culvert once more as the holiday lights of Bluefield twinkled behind us.
Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
— Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.