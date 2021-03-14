Many area residents have fond memories of the Blue Prince Plaza, and specifically the old Hill’s Department Store. Some of a certain age can still remember the catchy “Hill’s is where the toys are” slogan. And who can forget enjoying a savory steak and baked potato at the old Ponderosa steakhouse?
Those memories of Hill’s, Ponderosa, G.C. Murphy, and all of the other stores that once occupied the old Blue Prince Plaza are still with us. If nothing else, they are a reminder of a kindler, simpler era. A time when our community would come together as one on the Fourth of July for a grand fireworks display high above the old Hill’s Department Store.
Given those fond memories of old, it wasn’t surprising to see the overwhelmingly positive response on social media to last week’s announcement that the old Blue Prince Plaza had been sold for $1.8 million, and that “firm commitments” were already in place for future tenants interested in locating at the 180,000-square foot complex.
John O’Neil, executive director of the Mercer County Economic Development Authority, confirmed that the EDA had purchased the old shopping center from the Preservati family and that marketing efforts for the plaza were already well underway.
O’Neal said prospects are on the horizon, adding that the EDA already has “firm commitments” from some future tenants. He said announcements are planned for the near future regarding prospective new businesses at the site.
“We have quite a few good prospects we think will be in the building,” O’Neal said, adding that the goal of the EDA is to be more “assertive and aggressive” in having a hand in creating economic development.
“We saw the opportunity to acquire a property that is in very good condition,” he said. “They (the Preservati family) have done a very good job caring for the building and they also have a passion for wanting to see things happen in the community.”
While area residents remember a time when the Blue Prince Plaza was a major retail shopping destination for families across the region, O’Neal cautions that may not be the future of the complex.
“That is probably not going to be the future of this building, not a bunch of retail outlets,” O’Neal told the Daily Telegraph.
O’Neal says a variety of businesses could be located at the shopping complex, including manufacturing companies and “destination retail,” or stores that customers seek out specifically for their particular products.
“We have looked at all kinds of different businesses,” O’Neal said, “It’s a spectrum across the board I can see possibly locating here.”
Frank Brady, a member of the EDA board, says the goal is to get tenants in as soon as possible and to bring the plaza, which is located beside the Mercer County Health Department, back to “being a productive part of the county.”
It is exciting to hear that new life is coming to this old shopping complex, which is strategically located just off of U.S. Route 460 midway between Bluefield and Princeton.
Most important, of course, is the fact that new jobs and tax revenue will be created for Mercer County.
We can’t wait to see what happens at the old Blue Prince Plaza. With hope some announcements will be forthcoming in the near future.
