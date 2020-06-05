When the public supports a politician who has nothing but contempt for the truth, the outcome can be disastrous. We have given them the power to do whatever they wish, with no fear of consequence. No one in any political party deserves that kind of power.
Blind devotion to any political figure is dangerous. No matter how much we might like a certain office holder; no matter how closely their views align with ours, we should always have a certain amount of doubt in our minds and scrutinize their words and deeds.
In a perfect society, politicians caught being untruthful to the people would be removed from office either immediately or in the next election. Instead, we the people tend to reward politicians who spout lies that support our own individual beliefs, rather than listen to genuine truths that might force us to rethink our personal world view.
These are dangerous times...our enemies continue to actively work against us, the coronavirus is not going to just vanish, and radicals both to the left and right are sowing discord to tear this country apart.
Question those in office. Research their claims using multiple sources and not just your favorite news channel. Be skeptical. Hold their feet to the fire when needed. Never forget those we elect are not truly our leaders, they are our employees.
Donald Ziegler,
Bluefield
