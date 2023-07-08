What’s the definition of success? How about $1.5 million dollars and 93 dilapidated structures that will no longer be a blight on Mercer County’s landscape?
It’s been a tall order, but a beneficial one to homeowners, residents, business owners and officials.
Even better, the $1.5 million in funding used to demolish the derelict buildings came from a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant.
The grant was awarded in 2022, and since then 50 structures have been taken down, Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills told the Daily Telegraph.
Now the county is ready to go to work on Batch 3, which is a large group of demolitions.
“There are about 43 structures and seven of those are in downtown Matoaka: three large buildings, one medium sized and three smaller buildings. Right now the need seems to be greatest there to get the structures down because of safety,” Mills said.
Many will remember that Matoaka was ravaged by a large fire in 2014 that destroyed many buildings in town.
These dilapidated structures — in Matoaka and elsewhere in Mercer County — are certainly a concern with regard to the safety of people who live or work near them.
Our region has witnessed a number of buildings tumbling down in recent years, including The Brownstone and old Matz Hotel in Bluefield, and former churches in Crane Creek and Bramwell.
We believe it’s fair to say that only by the grace of God have no injuries or deaths occurred from these potentially disastrous events.
In addition to the safety factor, the demolition and removal of the structures is also good for homeowners who live near such buildings.
How sad it is to drive down a stretch of roadway flanked by beautiful homes with well-maintained yards only to then see a broken-down structure with roof and walls falling in.
We are better than this.
Mills said that dozens of burned-out or decaying structures have already been demolished and hauled away.
“After we finish this batch we’ll be at 93 structures,” she noted.
In some cases, property owners living outside of Mercer County didn’t know about the demolition grant program, but they applied for one after learning that they could get the money needed to pay for demolishing a structure and having the debris hauled away.
“We still taking applications; however, at this point there is no guarantee every project will be picked,” Mills said.
Applications are available on the door of Mills’s office at the Memorial Building in Princeton, which is near the Mercer County Courthouse, and by contacting her at 304-431-8538, 304-325-6354 or lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
We commend Mills and officials for taking on the task of cleaning up Mercer County by ridding the area of blighted structures.
We expect more success with this program is on the horizon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.