Shortness of breath. Coughing. Perhaps a pause when walking up stairs.
And then, the oxygen tanks. Those who have black lung or have watched relatives suffer from it know the symptoms all too well.
It’s miserable and debilitating.
There’s irony in the disease as well. Men and women who toiled for years in a job requiring stamina, skill and often back-breaking labor are suddenly reduced to labored breathing while executing the simplest of daily tasks.
Last week, Democrats Joe Manchin, Tim Kaine and Mark Warner reintroduced a bill in the U.S. Senate that seeks to ease the burden on surviving family members of coal miners who have passed away due to black lung disease.
Manchin noted that “unnecessary bureaucratic obstacles” are impacting the ability of survivors of deceased miners to secure the benefits to which they are entitled. He said the proposed legislation would ease those restrictions.
“For generations, our brave miners and their families have made immense sacrifices to power West Virginia and America to greatness,” Manchin said. “Far too often, the surviving family members of coal miners lost to black lung disease face difficulties in securing the benefits they are entitled to. I’m proud to reintroduce the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act, which will help cut through the bureaucratic red tape that can delay access to these benefits, as well as improve access to legal representation for miners and their survivors. I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to help pass this common sense legislation that supports our coal miners and their families who have given so much to our nation.”
Manchin, D-W.Va., Kaine, D-Va. and Warner, D-Va., were joined by U.S. Senator John Fetterman, D-Pa., U.S. Senator Bob Casey, D-Pa. and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in reintroducing the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act.
Passed by Congress in 1976, the Black Lung Benefits Act provides monthly benefits to eligible surviving family members of coal miners whose deaths were due to black lung.
Black lung is caused and exacerbated by long-term inhalation of coal and silica dust. The benefits are either paid for by coal mining companies or the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
The legislation reintroduced last week by Manchin, Kaine, Warner and other senators seeks to aid miners affected by the disease and their families.
But a lack of easy access to benefits is not the only issue. The problem with black lung has grown in recent years as miners dig through more layers of rock to get to less accessible coal, generating deadly silica dust in the process, according to an Associated Press report.
The AP reports the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration has now proposed a rule that would cut the current limit for silica exposure by half. James Bounds, a retired coal miner from Oak Hill told the AP that nothing can be done to reverse the illness he was diagnosed with at 37 in 1984. But he doesn’t want others to suffer the same fate.
“It’s not going to help me — I’m through mining,” said Bounds, 75, who now uses supplemental oxygen to breathe. “But we don’t want these young kids breathing like we do.”
Black lung is deadly and debilitating. And miners who toiled to bring carloads of this rock from underground should not have to suffer for years spent earning an honest living.
Congress and government should support the Relief for Survivors of Miners Act and well as the proposed Mine Safety and Health Administration rule.
Our miners deserve nothing less.
