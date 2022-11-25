While the pandemic may have changed the shopping habits of some, the tradition of Black Friday has endured.
This year, as was the case in 2021, many stores across our region began rolling out their Black Friday deals early, holding the big sales events over a period of several weeks. It was likely a helpful strategy, particularly with inflation causing economic hardships for local families this year.
However, today is still Black Friday, and area stores are unveiling their biggest deals of the year.
As a result, thousands of bargain hunters are still expected to be out in full force today in search of deep discounts on sought-after holiday gifts. Many area stores will be opening bright and early this morning with traditional Black Friday sales.
Large crowds are expected today at shopping centers, malls and stores across our region, and again on Saturday and Sunday.
The arrival of the big three-day shopping weekend is great news for local retailers, and the region’s economy as a whole. We urge area residents to shop locally this weekend supporting retailers in our immediate area.
For many across the region, Black Friday has become a family tradition. Mothers and daughters, fathers and sons, out together shopping.
Shopping locally, and supporting our area merchants, helps to keep our regional economy strong. Those who shop close to home also support our local restaurants and convenience stations as they will also eat out, and fill up the gas tank, after a long day of Christmas shopping.
With gas prices still high, it is hoped that area residents will shop closer to home this year throughout the duration of the holiday season.
Most of what you are looking for can be found right here in the greater Southern West Virginia, Southwest Virginia region.
Please stay safe, drive carefully and don’t forget to have fun as well while out this weekend. Let the 2022 holiday shopping season begin!
