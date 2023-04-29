“The future is now” seems to be the phrase for a pair of young men with local ties. Both Hayden Reed and Evan Hankins, now in public school in the Bristol area, have already agreed to attend college and participate in sports. Hankins, a 6-3 sophomore at John Battle (Tennessee commit) and Reed, a 6-1 eighth grader (Virginia Tech commit) now playing on the Trojan junior varsity, get their athletic ability honestly. Their fathers set a precedent during their own careers.
Donnie Hankins was a standout athlete at Tazewell while Barry Reed was a talented performer at Graham. Both of those fellows had the kind of skill sets that enabled them to not only learn to play a variety of sports but play them exceptionally well. Donnie started on Dave Litz’s 1986 Bulldog state title team and Barry was a standout for the G-Men when Glynn Carlock built his powerhouse program in the late 1970s.
Donnie played four years of baseball for Lou Peery at THS, a gifted defensive player and competitor. He was also a starter on the basketball team. Like his teammate, Jeff Lamie, Donnie was good at whatever sport he played. Reed, also, had that gift and was a key player on both the GHS football and baseball squads. Do not forget he also made all state choir one year!
In a 20-plus years career at Pocahontas, Honaker and Virginia High (where he was a long-time athletic director) before coming to Bluefield High, Barry has been a great coach with literally hundreds of wins in basketball and softball, setting school records for both sports at V-High. Now he has led the BHS softball squad to a single-season record in 2023. Those win totals in three years have increased from 16, 15 and now 21. Barry was also a fine performer on the notable Falls Mills softball team in the Bluefield Church League.
Barry went on to become a fine kicker in college football, graduating from East Tennessee State in ’83, having also played at Ferrum. Donnie played baseball for four seasons at Bluefield State and was (is) a top-flight golfer with many great efforts in the annual area golf championship tournament held at Fincastle Country Club.
These two dads have worked with and accompanied their boys to workouts and tournaments all over the East Coast with support from their wives, Sherri and Tammy, respectively. Barry says that some nights he and Hayden “put Mom to bed and then head off to a local hitting facility to practice hitting skills at midnight or later.” Talk about dedication. It is much the same with Donnie, with no sacrifice too great.
In a related association, Hayden and Evan are both in the John Battle program, with Jimmy King as principal. Jimmy was another one of those multi-sport stars at Tazewell, an all stater in football and baseball. He played for Coach Peery on the diamond and for Nick Colobro in football. With such experienced guidance, Hayden and Evan have a great head start on success because their parents are just as concerned with academics as athletics.
Both young men are left handed but make no mistake, it is assured that these two future standouts are definitely on the right track.
•••
Birthdays appear more likely than ever to dominate a portion of the upcoming presidential election. One major candidate is 76, would be 80 before the end of a four-year term and the other is already 80. Unprecedented in American political history. A glance back to the country’s origin provides a clue as to how times have changed — Benjamin Franklin was arguably the most complete all-around Founding Father but was 81 by the time the first president was chosen. Franklin was simply too old to be considered for the office.
But wait — being 80 or close to it is not a reason to label someone as unfit for the job. After all, Moses was 80 when the Lord called him to lead the children of Israel to freedom when they departed Egypt and headed for the land of Canaan.
According to the most recent poll, which is not a measuring stick that any of us is bound to abide by, citizens are not thrilled with the prospect of another showdown like 2020. Almost 70 percent of those reviewed do not want the current president to run again and nearly two-thirds reject the idea that the one before should run again. Democrats are not universally happy but see no alternative with the credentials to win a national election while Republicans are not willing to incur the wrath which might erupt if the front-runner for the nomination is denied.
All of that is only true in late April 2023 with the election itself about 556 days away. Still, enough angst has been generated so that a new party, the “No Label Party,” has already begun a tentative push to get on the ballot in several states, many of them in the West. This latest effort is not just because so many people think the two likely candidates are too old but because of the dissatisfaction with either, or both.
In fact, a sizeable number of voters have said they are exhausted with the two top guns and would just like another choice. If you consider people are tired now, imagine the weariness that could manifest itself by November 2024.
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
