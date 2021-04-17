It was a cool summer rain-just like at the beach went SAIL ON dropped anchor, Saturday night April 10, 2021 at Richlands High School when they performed the legendary music of the BEACH BOYS at CART’s (Citizens for the Arts) performance. This brilliant concert recreated the soundtrack of the real Beach Boys sharing insight into their lives on the road. The good vibrations they brought will not be forgotten anytime soon as they greeted the audience leaving the auditorium thanking our community for the invitation to have some FUN FUN FUN in the bleak of the ending pandemic; hopefully?
Our sponsor, who brought this endless summer entertainment was Clinch Valley Health and for this ray of sunshine THANK YOU. I would also like to thank our tech team: Jeff Mathis, Doug Branton, Jeff Rose, Coach Elliott Joyce, Richlands High School Wrestling team, the Community Project team, Andrea Perkins, Devin VanDyke, Jayda Slate, Dalton Phillips, Brenden Phillips, Colton Lawson, James Good, Braden Cordle, Connor Vencill, Landon Sullivan, Elaine Holmes, Sylvia Boyd, Cathy Harris, Barbara Cook, Pat Reynolds, Susie Hampton, April Branton, Andrea Branton, Mathis Sound and Recording Studio, V & V Restaurant and Richlands High School administration and custodial staff.
It is an awesome undertaking to put a performance like the Beach Boys Tribute Band on the stage and please take the time to thank our wonderful and strong supporters in making it happen. Wouldn’t It Be Nice to keep that feeling Forever and Do You Want to Dance? the music is great!
See you when the Surf’s up,
Ginger H Branton,
Executive Director, Citizens for the Arts (CART)
