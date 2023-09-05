We hear and read many things about China and its aggression against America. Who can forget the recent spy balloon incident? But they are also buying up farm land near military bases; sending students to our universities to work their way into ground-breaking research projects; and stealing intellectual property from companies in America.
On January 28, the Chinese balloon began floating over the United States, starting over Alaska and after crossing the country until it was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of South Carolina on February 4. That path took the balloon over several military bases.
The route the balloon followed received attention from NBC News.
“It was a troubling claim made by a key member of Congress with access to top secret information,” the NBC report said. “If you plotted the trajectory of the Chinese spy balloon, it’d mirror where the nation’s most sensitive and powerful weapons are stored.”
“If you ask somebody to draw an X at every place where our sensitive missile defense sites, our nuclear weapons infrastructure, our nuclear weapon sites are, you would put them all along this path,” said Rep. Mike Turner, the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
The Chinese explanation was, of course, not an admission of guilt: It was a civilian (mainly meteorological) airship that had been blown off course, they said.
A Pew Research poll shows that Americans view China as our greatest threat.
When asked which nation posed the greatest threat, 50 percent named China, 17 percent named Russia, and 2 percent named North Korea.
Last year, CBS News reported that “A new report by Boston-based cybersecurity firm, Cybereason, has unearthed a malicious campaign — dubbed Operation CuckooBees — exfiltrating hundreds of gigabytes of intellectual property and sensitive data, including blueprints, diagrams, formulas, and manufacturing-related proprietary data from multiple intrusions, spanning technology and manufacturing companies in North America, Europe, and Asia.
“’We’re talking about Blueprint diagrams of fighter jets, helicopters, and missiles,’ Cybereason CEO Lior Div told CBS News. “In pharmaceuticals, ‘we saw them stealing IP of drugs around diabetes, obesity, depression.’ The campaign has not yet been stopped.”
“Alarms went off in Washington when the Fufeng Group, a Chinese agricultural company, bought 300 acres of land and set up a milling plant last spring in Grand Forks, N.D,” the Wall Street Journal reported last September.
The plant is less than a half-hour drive from an important U.S. Air Force base. U.S. Senator John Hoeven, R-N.D., said that Grand Forks Air Force Base hosts a space mission that “will form the backbone of U.S. military communications across the globe.”
“The deal shouldn’t have taken the federal government by surprise. U.S. Department of Agriculture data show that Chinese ownership of U.S. farmland leapt more than 20-fold in a decade, from $81 million in 2010 to $1.8 billion in 2020,” the Journal report said.
“Beijing hasn’t outlined a strategy, but large-scale state backing for these investments indicates there is one. In 2013 the government-owned Bank of China loaned $4 billion to Hong Kong-headquartered WH Group, the world’s largest pork producer, to buy Virginia’s Smithfield Foods. WH now controls much of the U.S. pork supply and revenue because of the deal.”
American Military News added to this development that before the Fufeng Group purchased the Grand Fork property, “another Chinese firm had begun efforts to buy up around 140,000 acres of land located about 70 miles from Laughlin Air Force Base. That Chinese Firm, Guanghui Energy Co. Ltd, wanted to build a massive wind farm known as the Blue Hills Wind Project.” Laughlin AFB is located in Del Rio, Texas.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation has made the following statement about China’s relationship with the U.S. “The Chinese government is employing tactics that seek to influence lawmakers and public opinion to achieve policies that are more favorable to China.
“At the same time, the Chinese government is seeking to become the world’s greatest superpower through predatory lending and business practices, systematic theft of intellectual property, and brazen cyber intrusions.
“China’s efforts target businesses, academic institutions, researchers, lawmakers, and the general public and will require a whole-of-society response. The government and the private sector must commit to working together to better understand and counter the threat.”
“U.S. and allied policymakers are facing the most important foreign-policy challenge of the 21st century,” Foreign Policy magazine reported last October. “China’s power is peaking; so is the political position of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) domestic strength. In the long term, China’s likely decline after this peak is a good thing. But right now, it creates a decade of danger from a system that increasingly realizes it only has a short time to fulfill some of its most critical, long-held goals.”
The tactics implemented by the CCP against American interests are not new, and are continuing. As they continue and increase, China gets stronger while the U.S. becomes more vulnerable.
China’s post-Covid economic rebound is fizzling. The U.S. must cease activities that support its economy, reclaim Chinese land and other subversive purchases, and strongly oppose the CCP’s aggressions. The Biden administration’s weak approach to the China threat must end.
James H. “Smokey” Shott, a resident of Bluefield, Va., is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him atshottcommentary@gmail.com
