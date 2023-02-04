A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about legislation in West Virginia that would rollback yearly vehicle inspections to once every two years:
• The requirements for passing an inspection should be raised and keep inspections at a 12-month time frame. This would keep our roads safer. If it wasn’t for these yearly inspections many vehicle repairs would not be made — Dusty M.
On a story about legislation introduced in the West Virginia Legislature that would require public schools, colleges and universities to display “In God We Trust.”
• Excellent idea! — Carolyn T.
• I’m a Christian, but lots of others follow different religions. It’s not the job of government to push any religion while insulting all others. We shouldn’t be creating a “Christian” version of Sharia law — Sheila H.
• Each group gets a sign on the wall — Dave H.
• All the issues facing W.Va., and this is what they focus on? — James K.
• Our schools need funding, teachers need pay raises, our curriculums need to be updated to educate and prepare students for real life and we have a legislature that is acting like a bunch of 4-year-olds whining about wanting to ram their religion down the throats of the children of W.Va. — Joe H.
On a story about an estimated 45,000 people visiting Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights during this past holiday season, with donations topping $60,000:
• How wonderful! — Kim K.
• That’s wonderful. Congratulations — Karen C.
• Yah! — Claire L.
• No matter how good the news, the critics and naysayers come out of the woodwork. Bluefield is a beautiful city with great things happening every day. And the Granada is a treasure. So happy to see Bluefield coming alive again! — Linda A.
On a story about another West Virginia city adding an electric vehicle charging station:
• This is great! Going to have to burn a lot of coal to keep the EV’s charged. Plus all the lithium that will have to be mined — Doug Q.
• Already been big issues in places with these. I suggest calling places to find ones that work before making your trip. Not into buying one of these and won’t but don’t judge those that do. But more electric cars bought the higher gas will go ... — Elaine F.
• Awesome! — Dave H.
• People don’t need to worry about these stupid gas stations for these newfangled automobiles, they need to stick with horses — Neal V.
• Big demand. I rode by the charging station on Oakvale Road Saturday afternoon. The lot was jumping — one car charging — Bill C.
On a column about the classified documents fallout involving President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence:
• The people should be more concerned about his mental health than the mishandling of documents. That said, if no one is above the law, maybe Biden, Trump and Pence should serve a year or two isolated together from the general population at the Southern General Jail. Fair enough? — Bill C.
On a column by Larry Hypes about another Super Bowl without the Dallas Cowboys playing for the championship:
• They need Tom Brady — Dave B.
• Love it, love to hear Jerry Jones whining! — Vern B.
• “One would think that the NFL would find a way to get those Cowboys into the final game of the year.” What is this suggesting? Quit the whining, y’all had some glory days. Try being a Viking fan — Heather P.
• Larry, I’m right there with you, being a fan of the team of many names from Washington. At least we feel no stress watching the playoffs — Richard G.
On a story about a company that will eventually manufacture its products in Mercer County hoping to employ up to 500 people at the former Blue Prince Plaza:
• I hope this is a success! Mercer County needs good paying jobs — Mark F.
• This sounds good for our area — Delma H.
• Something needs to go in there — Lisa D.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.