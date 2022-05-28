A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about stocks falling again on Wall Street, edging closer to a bear market:
• It’s gonna get worse. Good news is, sometime in the future, there will be good buying opportunities — Chuck W.
• Thanks a bushel Biden. Took a great economy and put it in the toilet — Jeanie McP.
• Gonna be like this till 2024 sadly. If you have any extra (money) I’d recommend keeping an eye on the market and buying when you think the worst has passed — Steve N.
On a story about residents struggling with rising prices at the gas pump:
• Appalachians in the most rural areas have to travel long distances to buy food and are already barely scraping by. It’s so worrisome — Anita Y.
• It’s not just gas prices! Food and everything else are more expensive too — Donna M.
• Our federal government has stockpiled oil for just these situations but the politicians are in the oil market and want to make money off us first — Deborah R .
• How do they expect people to live? When the gas prices are going up not to mention the food prices are going up — Barbara H.
• These prices better reverse before everybody loses their minds! — Ray C.
On a story about President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipping to the lowest of his presidency:
• It all started the day when Joe took office! — Joan B.
• Manufactured financial crisis to distract voters while Republicans push their conservative goals — Bill S.
On a story about Canadian geese becoming a problem throughout the area:
• I walked right by a big group of them at Falls Mills Dam the other day and they didn’t offer to chase me at all; just hopped in the water. And yeah, their poop was everywhere, but whatever. It’s not really that messy in the grass — Ace B.
• We have enough to worry about! Leave the geese and all other animals alone! They are just trying to survive just like us! — Jennifer T.
• Really get over it. What about humans with their dang litter everywhere. Let’s get a handle on that and leave nature alone — Sherry H.
On a story about a McDowell County woman being found guilty in the hit-and-run death of a 2 year-old boy:
• She should get 10 to 15 years in prison! The parents will grieve for that baby till they die — Kimberly A.
• This is vehicular homicide. Only 5 years? Sad — Kathy V.
• And our court system failed the mom and dad. She may get 1-5 years — Kristy D.
On a story about a fatal motorcycle crash in Bluewell
• I was born and raised in Bluewell and it scares me to death now. Last time through there had two ATV’s pull out in front of us and one pass us on the wrong side of the road — Ree F.
• People need to slow down plus this road needs to be wider and guard rails. Too many wrecks and a camera needs to be up — Elaine F.
• Prayers for all involved — Josie L.
On a story about Appalachian Power using helicopters to maintain power lines along rights of way:
• They did this years ago. I got very sick from it. I gave AEP so many right of ways and regret it to this day. They use zero discretion. Brought trucks in one day when I wasn’t home and sprayed the beautiful mountain laurels — Dena M.
• They better not spray anything on my property. The right of way is clear and therefore no need to spay herbicides on the vegetation to poison everything it touches — Delma H.
• Today on: “Why Your Power Bill Keeps Going Up” … — Jeff M.
On stories about the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting:
• .I wonder what the explanation will be for these horrific killings. Extremely sad. Prayers for all these families — Dena M.
• People have completely lost their minds — Heather R.
• Nothing will happen. There will be the usual “thoughts and prayers,” and we will dutifully lower the flags to half-staff — Chuck A.
• Would the parents of these murdered children rather have these thoughts and prayers or their kids alive?— Bill S.
