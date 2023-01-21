A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about the death of the death of Lisa Marie Presley at 54:
• Very sad — Patricia N.
• Trafic — Martha M.
• So sad! — Tina L.
• Prayers — Will H.
On a story about Attorney General Merrick Garland appointing a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s home, personal library:
• They gonna blame Trump for this too? — Adam M.
• It’s a nothing burger.... — Dave H.
• He said they were in a safe place. Locked in the garage with his corvette — Bill C.
• I thought the president could de-classify documents just by thinking about it — Jamie L.
• How could that possibly happen, how anyone could be that irresponsible? — Jeff B.
• Waiting on the raid — Dena M.
• He should upgrade his carpets soon — Brenda S.
On a story about Gov. Jim Justice proposing the “biggest tax cut in West Virginia history” by reducing the personal income tax by 50 percent over three years:
• No matter how big the percentage, it affect higher income people more than lower income — do the math. I believe it’s better to give every W.Va. taxpayer a check, free of W.Va. taxes, and do it for several years — Bill S.
• I agree — Freda B.
On a story about Welch Community Hospital being taken over by WVU Medicine:
• That’s great for that county — Anna S.
• What will happen with state employees who were close to retiring there? — Cassie B.
• Maybe we can get better care — Bruce G.
On a story about the board of directors of the H.I. Shott, Jr. Foundation approving a grant to upgrade the electrical and HVAC systems at the Renaissance Theater in Princeton:
• So anxious for the former Royal/ Lavon to come to life. I spent a lot of Saturdays there as a kid. A quarter got us in, 2 movies, news reel, previews, cartoon, popcorn and small drink — Kaye W.
• Great news for the theatre, the Mercer Street Grassroots District and the entire community. Thank you for this “Shott” in the arm! — Cindy T.
On a story about Bill Gates considering West Virginia as a place to expand his nuclear energy plans:
• No! Put in his backyard — Dave H.
• Gates and his constituents are not welcome here — Tim W.
• Yes please! — Jesse H.
• Thought he was more interested in finding a dump site for nuclear waste? — Bill S.
On a story about the Mega Millions jackpot climbing to $1.3 billion:
• It will be won in California, Jersey, New York or Chicago — Gary R.
On a story about President Joe Biden making his first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, and encountering no migrants while there:
• Encountered no illegals? What happened to the masses of people in tent cities along the sidewalks? — Bill C.
• Ridiculous. Never saw the true border — Carolyn T.
On a story about Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warning Congress the U.S. is expected to hit debt limit:
• It’s time to put the credit card in the shredder — Bill C.
On a story about the Mercer County Animal Shelter reaching
a code red status after exceeding the maximum capacity for dogs at the shelter:
• Happens every year, people get puppies for Christmas, abuse and neglect them and they end up at the pound — Joe H.
On a story about online scams, and the question of what is the most ridiculous scam you’ve ever encountered on the internet?
• A Nigerian Prince wanted to give me money — Dave H.
• Extended car warranties — Rick R.
On a story about West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice testing positive for COVID once again and experiencing symptoms:
• Oh I thought he said COVID was over. Imagine that — Barbara H.
