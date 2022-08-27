A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about a judge willing to unveil some of the Mar-a-Lago raid affidavit:
• The government proved they can’t be trusted all the way back to the very start of that Russian collusion nonsense! — Larry T.
• All or nothing, without total release, no one can believe that they are not lying to us — Robert N.
• Lock him up already — Dave H.
On a story about a new hiking and bicycle trail being mapped out in Mercer County:
• While the rest of the world is going high speed rail transportation, this county is going to bicycles — Bonita G.
• Excellent idea! The natural beauty of our area has so much more to offer to people who want to enjoy it other than the ATV riders — Annette B.
• Would be awesome if horseback riding would be allowed as well — Sandy P.
• This is exciting news! I hope this is a reality in Mercer County soon — Linda A.
• Why is it always bicycles? They pay no taxes, no fuel tax, no insurance and they don’t cost 30k either. How dumb. Once again nothing for the people that live here — Michael A.
On stories about a man placing a fake bomb inside of the Kee Federal building in Bluefield, and the subsequent downtown shutdown that ensued while a bomb squad unit detonated the device:
• Wow. What is wrong with people, wanting to hurt and kill others and destroy structures — John H.
• Scary times. People have gone crazy! — Brenda A.
• What a shame. People are not safe anywhere — Nancy D.
On a story about Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin announcing a metallurgical coal producer will expand operations, creating 181 new jobs for Buchanan and Tazewell counties:
• I see him running for President one day. You never know of the future — Barb T.
• I hope they can find the workers — Duane S.
• Creating jobs! Get people off the couch! — Sandy P.
• Thank you so much. We all need this— Dawn D.
• Great news from a great governor! — Donna K.
• Stop strip mining our mountains away. West Virginia is beautiful. Because of this what are we when it’s all gone flat — Loretta C.
On a story about Princeton hoping to attract more electric vehicle owners to the downtown area with new charging stations:
• The Democrats can keep their liberal-mobiles and chargers too! I’m sticking with gas — Larry T.
• Electric trucks list the range of a charge in miles. I am sure this number does not factor in terrain or pulling loaded trailers — Dusty McK.
• Crazy. What do people think the electricity comes from? This is all a ploy from the government — Lisa D.
• Yes please! Thank you Princeton — Bryan T.
On a story about President Joe Biden announcing a student debt loan forgiveness plan — up to $10,000 per borrower:
• I didn’t run up those student loans. My tax dollar shouldn’t be paying them off — James B.
• You signed for the debt. Pay it back — Dusty McK.
• Not free. Everyone will pay in the long run — Wanda J.
• Do the folks who already paid theirs off get a refund? — Derek L.
• How is it just that those of us who paid back our student loans, will now be taxed to pay the loans of others? Will those who learned a trade, such as welding, HVAC, etc. be reimbursed for their training costs? — Mitchell B.
• They said there’d be tribulations in the end times — Matt M.
• All of this money leaving Washington D.C. For Ukraine. For legal immigrants, $34 billion and pandemic relief to fraud and senior citizens didn’t get one dime — Jabbo W.
On a story about the bond for the Bluefield bomb suspect set at half million dollars
• If anyone needs mental health help this guy does — Bill B.
• I would really love if someone could explain to me why this is a state charge only and not a federal charge what is Patrick Mors[ey] thinking — Amber D.
• He won’t get any of that. His lawyer will likely get him into a mental institution — Leslie B.
• I’m gonna assume it would have been a lot simpler to have just called the fbi office and ask politely to speak to a federal agent instead of demanding to do so … — Tom T.
