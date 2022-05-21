A selection of comments from our Facebook page last week:
On a story about parents scrambling for baby formula as shortages spans across the U.S.:
• My momma said I was raised on Deskins can cream and so was a cousin of my husbands, and I’m 53 and no health problems — Martha P.
• Okay, just found out today what a lot of the problem is. The Democrats are sending large quantities of it to the southern border for the illegals coming across! Ain’t that special? — Larry T.
• Blame the Democrats in office! — David J.
• This has nothing to do with who is president. More like mismanagement of suppliers products. Put the blame where it belongs — Clarence L.
• Go back to breast milk or whole milk like back in the day. People seemed to live longer — Virginia B.
On a story about construction beginning soon on the Coalfields Expressway project in McDowell County:
• This alleged highway was supposed to be built 20 years ago. When is accountability going to be a standard again. That’s goes for both parties — Jeffrey A.
• Thank God and thank you Governor Justice — Carolyn B.
• Jim take care of other things instead of the road that goes nowhere — Cecil S.
• Believe it when I see it. Probably not in my lifetime. It will be great, but will also kill off what little is left of McDowell County — Laura J.
On a story about vases being stolen from local cemeteries:
• I think cemeteries should be gated at night — Jackie N.
• Why vases though? I wouldn’t think they would have value — Chris K.
• That is so sad to steal from a dead person. That’s somebodies family that they love — Velvie A.
• Usually flowers end up on roadside around Memorial Day. People sell them. Karma will take care of people like that! — Jeanette V.
• Make the fines and things stiffer and maybe it will stop. Make it a felony — Cindy T.
On a story about the Mercer County Commission seeking to expand broadband in the county:
• Must have utilities. Should be clean water for everyone in our county. This should be a priority. I’m tired of hearing we are working on it. I have lived here 25 years and it’s the same — Melanie C.
• Egeria, W.Va., no internet nor water, Clines country near Egeria, no water or [internet]. Mercer County please help those folks — Jimmy B.
On a story about Mercer County’s Bible in the Schools case being dismissed, and the school system agreeing to pay $225,000 in legal fees incurred by the Freedom from Religion Foundation as part of the settlement:
• Kids are free to study their Bibles whenever they want, on their own time, whether at home, in church, or with their friends. Why do taxpayer-funded schools need to be involved? — Chuck A.
• Bible is the greatest history book of all! It can be taught and is still being taught as part of a history curriculum in my neck of the woods. — Jane H.
• Just an observation, but I don’t think the people saddened by the outcome of this case will be marching and creating a chaotic scene in front of the judge who rendered the decision’s house — Bill C.
• Bible classes or any other faith-based class should not be held during the school day in the public school system. Especially in a school system that lacks a full selection of electives during the day at every school — art, music, language — Elise M.
• If taught as a book and history it doesn’t hurt anyone (beliefs should be avoided) and the best part is no one was ever forced to participate. It’s a shame it was ever removed. To kids it was a break from work to play games and learn a few basics — Julie P.
• You should learn about the Lord everywhere you go. For some kids, it is the only way they get to learn about Jesus. It should be brought back for the kids who are interested in it — Paula R.
• Separation from church and state. Go to church and learn at home about your God (whoever it is). School isn’t the place — Karen C.
• Faith should be taught by the family, not the government — Neal V.
