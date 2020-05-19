As Reported by NBC News, The first wave of the coronavirus struck South Korea in mid-February after a “superspreader” from the Shincheonji Church in Daegu, a major city southeast of Seoul, infected worshipers during a service — a single case that infected more than 6,000 people.
South Korea immediately implemented strict mitigation and in March the new cases was down to 100. Mitigation works. Facial Covering, Social Mitigation, Gloves and Frequent Hand Washing are the best tools we currently have in this country to alter the curve.
While it appears WV is at or near our peak, none of these tools we have should be relaxed. And remember you can have the virus without symptoms and pass it on to someone else. New cases will be discovered as more tests are performed. Until the curve essentially flattens, at anytime new cases can pop and we are back where we started.
Remember 1 person infected 3 people, then 6, then 12 then eventually 6,000, within a period of 6 weeks. We in WV have proven that mitigation works. Let’s not celebrate our achievements too early.
Mike Eades,
Princeton
