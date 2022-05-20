As most of us have experienced, some ideas that seem great at the time don’t always come out that way.
Or the idea may be okay, but the execution of the plan can so easily go awry.
This was one of those cases quite a few years ago, when several of us decided to descend into the depths of Panther Cave.
The cave is located at the foot of East River Mountain, but was always difficult to find..
Growing up in this area, I had heard of it and knew it got its name from the legend of a black panther roaming the hills that lived in the cave, which was basically an opening on the side of a hill that went straight down.
People would throw rocks into the hole and I heard many stories about never hearing the rock hit the bottom. Just stories, I was sure. The panther, well, that did bother me a bit. Who knows? Maybe a panther did live in the hollow at one time.
I had seen what I thought was a cobra one day in my garden. That snake reared up and spread its head out just like a cobra does. Scared the daylights out of me. But when I did some research I learned it was actually a blowing viper, very rare, but possible to see one in the mountains.
So, a panther is maybe possible.
The cave had always presented a curiosity, and a challenge, and I was determined at some point to explore its darkness and depths. But maturity tamed that determination and I eventually lost interest.
Sadly, maturity is often drowned with adult beverages.
Aunt Ebb and I had found the cave years before, so I knew where it was. Sure enough, it was a big hole in the ground and we could see only blackness.
Of course, we immediately threw a few rocks into it, but we did hear them hit the bottom. It still seemed like a long way down.
A few years later, on a crisp fall Saturday afternoon, after a nice lunch and a few drinks, we decided to go, with a rope and flashlights and little else.
What could go wrong? The rope was about 100 feet long, or so its owner said, and we had fresh batteries for the flashligths.
It took awhile, but I found the cave once more. We tied the rope around the trunk of nearby tree and one by one we shimmied down, basically rappelling, placing our feet on the sides of the hole, which were quite muddy and slick.
Of course, we reckoned we could find another way out, although I’m not sure why we reckoned this. Well, let’s just say that Jack Daniels had a hand in that reckoning. You know Jack. He just doesn’t give a rat’s behind about logic and rational thinking.
Well, we made it to the bottom, only to find it really wasn’t that far down, about 30 feet, mainly because a huge pile of rocks greeted our feet. Countless rocks, thrown into that cave for countless years.
Around that pile of rocks was a huge room, with some of the usual stalagmites and stalactites, sparkling with crystal. They were all quite beautiful.
There was also a ladder. Not sure why. It was like someone tried to use it to find bottom, didn’t, and dropped the ladder.
We were all excited, making panther jokes and exploring several passages to find a way out.
But each passageway quickly came to a dead end. We looked at each and finally realized there was only one way out. Back up the rope.
No big deal, right? Only 30 feet.
The problem was the mud, which made getting traction with your feet very difficult.
The two ladies with us wanted to get out first, but they tried and failed to ascend. Their feet kept slipping, as well as their grip on the rope. A couple of us went up the rope and made it out, just to make sure it could be done.
But it was not easy and we were trying to figure out how to get the ladies out. This is not at all sexist. It is biology. Women generally do have the arm strength that men do.
The thought of going for help crossed our minds. But we were men, and had a typical male flaw. We would not ask for help. It was just simply not a viable option. We would find a way.
Thank God that rope was a strong one.
The solution we found was for the two of us who made it out to go back in.
Each lady would then go up the rope with one of us behind her. She would place her feet on our shoulders to give her traction and rest her grip. It worked for the first one, but not the second.
She just didn’t have the stamina, which resulted in one of us above her and one below.
Like I said. Strong rope.
Finally, with flashlight batteries dead and just enough light left to get out of the woods before darkness set in, we made it. Exhausted.
But, by gosh, we had been in Panther Cave, and we survived.
We also had a story to tell, however embarrassing it may be.
But you know the old saying: Nothing is ever accomplished without taking a risk.
I guess that’s true even if the risk taken was one without a hint of common sense.
Thank goodness, the old adage about God protecting drunks and fools rang true on that day.
And we fit into both categories.
