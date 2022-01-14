The Mountain State is once again garnering top travel accolades, this time from USA Today and Frommer’s Travel Guides. Both are calling West Virginia a must-visit destination for the new year.
This recognition follows a series of recent notable announcements by Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, and TIME Magazine, that together rank West Virginia as a leading global destination for travel in 2022, according to Gov. Jim Justice.
All of the welcomed publicity West Virginia has received from these recent travel awards is the kind of positive attention the Mountain State deserves, and will likely encourage other visitors to travel to West Virginia in the future.
“There’s no doubt in my mind that we live in the greatest, most beautiful state in all the country, and I’m so proud to see our great state getting the attention it deserves,” Justice said last week, before being sickened by COVID-19. “Just think back to my very first State of the State address, I said that we needed to change our image and tell the story of just how good we really are in West Virginia. And as we’ve moved forward, all of a sudden the world has noticed the treasure that we really are.”
Tourism is one of the state’s biggest growth sectors.
Here in southern West Virginia, thousands of ATV tourists flock to Mercer and McDowell counties each year to enjoy the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. So we aren’t surprised by all of the recent travel accolades the state has received.
It’s a welcomed honor, of course, and another reason for tourists to visit southern West Virginia, an area where the great outdoors comes to life, and social distancing is easily achieved.
We believe 2022 will be another big year for tourism in our region. All of the recent attention from USA Today and Frommer’s should help in making more visitors aware of our many treasures that are waiting to be found and enjoyed here in the deep south counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.