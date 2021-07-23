Business news network CNBC has once again ranked the Commonwealth of Virginia as America’s “Top State for Business.” With previous wins in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019 and now 2021, Virginia has surpassed Texas for the most years as the top state for business since the cable network debuted its rankings back in 2007.
Sure we know CNBC is a left-leaning network and that the timing of the latest Best for Business announcement is certainly suspect, as Democratic-controlled Virginia is the only state electing a governor this year. But if you can overlook all of this, it’s still a nice honor for the Commonwealth.
Things that factored into CNBC’s decision was Virginia’s education system, workforce, and its commitment to equity and inclusion, according to Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, a Democrat. In all, 85 distinct metrics were studied across 10 competitiveness categories, the governor’s office said.
“Virginia continues to be the best place to do business because of our world-class education institutions, talented workforce, and shared commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion,” Northam said in announcing the honor last week. “I am proud of what this coveted recognition says about the policies we have put in place and how they are driving growth and innovation across our Commonwealth. Our success is a blueprint for creating a vibrant economic climate in the post-pandemic world — and proves that when you lift everyone up, when you treat people right, and when you celebrate diversity, it’s also good for business.”
This year, CNBC adapted its formulas to address the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts, with a new focus on areas like health care, inclusiveness and sustainability, the governor’s office said.
States can earn a maximum of 2,500 points across the 10 categories, and Virginia received a total of 1,587 points. In its 2021 ranking, CNBC noted Virginia’s highly educated workforce, strong economy, and stable business environment. The study also gave Virginia top scores for education, infrastructure, technology and innovation.
We are glad to see that CNBC believes Virginia is doing a good job of attracting businesses. We know there are some politics involved with this ranking, but it’s still a win for the state.
The “Top State for Business” title will certainly help when it comes to recruiting and marketing all of the state, including the deep south counties, to potential new businesses and industries.
