Reading daily comics in the newspaper when I was growing up was routine.
We of course received the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and I had to grab it quickly to read the comics before my mother sat down to work the crossword puzzle since both usually were on the same pages.
One of my favorite comics was Snuffy Smith, whose family of hillbillies lived on the top of a mountain surrounded by all sorts of characters.
But Snuffy always had the final word. If he made up his mind about something, well, that was that, regardless of any evidence to the contrary.
And when he uttered the words, “I have spoken,” everyone knew that was the end of the conversation.
A recent conversation with a friend brought Snuffy to mind because it was about people making up their minds and not even considering the possibility they may be wrong, even when presented with facts that obviously contradicted their beliefs.
For example, Uncle Warner never believed men actually walked on the moon. He always said it was a Hollywood stunt to make the Russians think we had. Besides, he said, it is in the Bible that if anyone ever got to the moon it would turn red and the world would end. There was no point in trying to convince him otherwise.
I got in trouble when I was a kid questioning some of my elders’ belief in mountain myths, so I learned at a young age that discretion should be wisely used in correcting adults. Well, that is still true because some people are like Snuffy and refuse to listen.
But my trouble started when my mother, Aunt Ebb and some other members were talking about Aunt Edith and one of her babies being “marked.”
For those who may not be familiar with the term it relates to a pregnant woman being traumatized or at least scared by something and her baby is marked by the experience, often with a birthmark or maybe with a feature of their looks.
In Aunt Edith’s case, it was much worse.
She was attacked by a bulldog when she was in her early pregnancy. Although the dog didn’t bite her it did traumatize her. Her baby came early and died, but everyone said it looked just like a bulldog.
I heard similar stories. Cousin Teddy was born with bizarre patches of red hair on his head and he was as yellow as could be. Uncle Warner said he was so ugly he was horrifying and he suggested drowning him.
His mother, Aunt Ruby, said he was marked because when she was pregnant with him and stung by a swarm of yellow jackets.
Well, Teddy grew up with thick black hair and was a very handsome man and an athlete.
I should have kept my mouth shut over the Aunt Edith story but I decided I was old enough to tell them I had read up on that in school and a baby being marked is a myth and was not at all based on fact.
Oh my gosh. Big mistake.
I think that was the first time I was told that I was getting above my “raising.”
As far as they were concerned, babies being marked was a fact. Period. End of story. Snuffy had spoken.
When I got older I realized that there are a lot of Snuffy Smiths in the world.
People tend to be convinced of something and hang on to it and often have no interest in actually learning more about it.
It really is a matter of people simply believing what they want to believe and, yes, it can happen to all of us.
But we can also refuse to believe what we think is a myth and it’s actually based on fact.
For many years when I chewed Red Man tobacco as a kid and into my 20s I had always heard it would kill “worms” that we could pick up, as in internal parasites, because you always swallow at least a bit of the juice.
Well, I didn’t believe that for a second and thought it was an old wives tale.
But at some point I actually researched it and, yes, it is true.
No wonder I never had worms.
And my grandmother’s onion concoction, even a cooked onion bath in bad cases, helping with lung congestion and pneumonia?
Yep, it works.
That is probably why I love onions and eat a lot of them.
