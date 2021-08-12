More dilapidated structures will soon be coming down in the city limits of Bluefield, this time with the help of a nationally recognized company.
It was announced last week that AT&T was donating $25,000 to the city through its Believe Appalachia program to help with the ongoing demolition effort.
The funding will allow the city to remove at least four more dilapidated structures, according to Bluefield Mayor Ron Martin.
“These structures erode the quality of life for those who live around them,” Martin said. “AT&T’s contribution will enable us to remove up to four more of these blighted buildings, making our neighborhoods more attractive, and safer for residents and our first responders.”
The purpose of the Believe Appalachia campaign is to help first responders combat the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region, according to AT&T. Dilapidated structures can often become places for drug dealers and users to congregate.
Once those structures are torn down, it removes a potential site for drug use and prostitution, according to Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow.
Furthermore, many of those buildings currently targeted for demolition are also extremely susceptible to fire, Bluefield Fire Chief Chad Bailey added.
“Revitalizing the neighborhood clears the way for new construction and means police officers, firefighters and first responders have one less abandoned structure to be concerned about,” AT&T West Virginia State President Andy Feeney said.
We are pleased to see AT&T contributing toward a worthy cause in our region.
Tearing down dilapidated and abandoned structures helps to increase the value of neighboring homes while also eliminating safety and potential health hazards to nearby residents.
Furthermore, when blight is removed, there is additional room for growth in those neighborhoods.
This is another good news announcement for the city of Bluefield.
