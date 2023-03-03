Could it happen here? That was the question some in the region were asking in the wake of a fiery Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio last month that forced evacuations when toxic chemicals were released and burned.
Furthermore, are local emergency officials prepared for a similar scenario in Bluefield? It’s a valid question to ask, particularly considering that Bluefield is a railroad city that is also home to a major rail yard.
The disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, led to concerns over water and air safety. Some citizens in the town complained about headaches and irritated eyes even though state and federal officials have said that the testing of air and water samples didn’t show any dangerous levels of toxins.
Of course, no one ever wants to see a similar disaster repeated, but it is still a scenario that officials should be prepared for.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson says he is “absolutely” confident in the ability of local emergency officials to respond to such an incident.
“I work a lot with the emergency center in Princeton, Keith Gunnoe and his team, and our fire department has had good training,” Marson said. “So I am confident they can handle it, whether it is a bomb threat or other things and get the area quickly cordoned off.”
However, a train fire or explosion, would still be challenging, Marson concedes.
“But I am confident our team will do what they need to do to take care of the citizens and take care of the issue at hand,” he said.
Gunnoe, who serves as the emergency services director of Mercer County, also believes area officials are ready in the event of such a disaster.
“Each county is required to have an emergency operations plan,” Gunnoe said. “And within that emergency operations plan basically is a plan that assists us — me and the responders of Mercer County — in dealing with any type of emergency. Within that plan is a hazardous materials annex or section that the LEPC, the Local Emergency Planning Commission, is responsible for helping me as the emergency management director maintain that plan and come up with solutions for the potential problem of hazardous materials within the county.”
That planning includes being prepared for an accident involving hazardous materials that are being transported either by rail or highway, according to Gunnoe.
He says federal law requires that any hazardous material that’s transported either over the road or on the railroad has to have a bill of laden or a manifest that tells what the transporter is hauling: the type of chemical and the quantity of chemical that is being transported.
It is calming to know that local emergency officials have a plan in place, and are ready to respond in the event of a disaster.
The truth of the matter is no one knows when the next emergency or disaster could occur. That’s why we should always be prepared.
In fact, all families should have their own disaster preparedness plan, and an emergency supply of food, water, batteries, flashlight and other supplies on hand for the next time the power goes off or a significant emergency occurs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.