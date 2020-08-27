My heart jumped a little when my cellphone rang Wednesday morning and I saw who was calling. I answered and heard the news: I didn’t have COVID-19.
For weeks I’ve been wearing masks, staying out of crowds, keeping my distance from other people and sanitizing my hands to the point of irritation so I would avoid COVID-19. Being cautious reduces the chances of becoming a new case, but caution isn’t an absolute guarantee.
Precautions have extended to work as well as my personal life. For example, I wore a mask when I covered a murder trial last week at the Mercer County Courthouse. You can’t enter the courthouse if you’re not wearing a mask, and a lot of new procedures were used during the trial to reduce the chances of infections.
For instance, the jury sat on the benches normally reserved for the public. The jurors sat in intervals of 6 feet or more from each other. Everyone in the courtroom had to wear a mask. Back row benches were reserved for the public, and Judge Derek Swope, who presided over the trial, made of point of asking the visitors if they lived together when he noted that they were sitting close to each other. They were families, so that was all right.
Tables for the prosecution and the defense were further apart than usual, and witnesses testified from a table set up between them. The table and chair were sanitized after each witness testified.
After the trial, we got the news that an employee in the county clerk’s office had tested positive for COVID-19. The office closed as a precaution.
Then Monday arrived and I got ready for work as usual. I ran some errands and stopped at the Princeton post office to check my box when Editor Samantha Perry called just as a text alert arrived on my cellphone. Both Samantha and that text had the same news: County Clerk Verlin Moye had tested positive, too.
I had spent a lot of time at the courthouse, but I had not seen anybody from the county clerk’s office. Samantha and I talked for about a minute, but I’m sure we had reached the same conclusion already. We agreed that I would get tested again and work from home until I had the test results. I went straight home, called the Bluestone Health Center along Beckley Road near Princeton and learned they were having drive-through testing that Monday. I drove over to the clinic immediately. I wanted to be tested as soon as possible.
Both of my nostrils were swabbed, and I was told that results should arrive by Wednesday at the latest. Thanks to modern technology, I worked at home and got some laundry done at the same time.
Tuesday passed with no word from the clinic. I was preparing for another day of working from home Wednesday when my phone rang. The call was from the clinic, and I was told that the test was negative. I didn’t have the virus.
The news was a big relief. I had been thinking about how I would manage if I had to isolate at home. I was recalling the times and places where I had had contact with other people, and I was really worried about whether getting a positive result would impact the newsroom.
Being told that I didn’t have the virus was a big relief, and I could get back to something like my daily routine. More than one of my friends have told me accounts about working from home, and they’ve all said that they work harder at home than they do at the office. You’re not in your regular routine and you feel compelled to do more. Well, that observation proved to true in my case, too. You’re not being interrupted by phone calls or distracted by conversations all around you, so you stay on task for longer periods of time. One friend told me that she can’t seem to make herself stop working; this results in workdays lasting 10 hours or more. The fact I have to clock in and out electronically stops me from getting caught in that cycle.
I wasn’t going to tell my mom about being tested because I was afraid that might worry her. At least I can tell her that the test came back negative, because I’m pretty sure I would have kept news of a positive test to myself. And I’m sure I’d catch you know what when my family heard the news.
I’ll still be taking precautions despite this brush with exposure. That’s just part of life now.
— Greg Jordan is the Daily Telegraph’s senior reporter. Contact him at gjordan@bdtonline.com
