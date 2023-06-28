I recently came across an interesting discovery of my own making.
I guess it had been there for a while, but I never really thought about it. At least not until a few weeks ago.
A dirt path was now visible along what was once a grassy slope leading to the hill above the house.
It seems I created the path by walking up and down the hill several times a day for the past two years or so.
The problem — if you can call that a problem — is that I enjoy walking. I do it mostly for exercise and health purposes.
I’ve walked for years, and hope to continue walking for many more years to come.
Sometimes, I have found the best way to work off stress or deal with problems is to simply take a good 30-minute or longer walk. It’s a great way to clear your mind of problems.
A few years ago, I tried to walk on a semi-regular basis at city park.
Walking from one end of the park to the next, and particularly the various hiking trails, is certainly a great workout.
However, in more recent years, it would appear that I have created my very own walking trail instead.
It is a short trek up the small sloping hill, and from there the walk is mostly level. You have trees, bugs, bees and even the occasional snake to deal with.
A few days ago the cat even tried to follow me from one end of the path to the next. So I try to keep the grass cut on the hill as well. At least along the property line areas where I walk.
Walking is one of the few things in life you can do to try to be healthy.
Well, eating healthy food is another thing that we can do. But sometimes that is easier said than done.
•••
A few weeks ago, I acquired a really nice walking stick from reporter Greg Jordan.
You may recall that Greg has written some past columns about his hobby, which involves woodcrafting.
Apparently, at some point during the early stages of the pandemic, Greg started collecting fallen and or dead branches off of trees which he then used to create hiking sticks.
Greg says he has a simple test for checking a potential staff’s strength and solidity. He simply knocks it against a tree.
If it doesn’t instantly break or splinter, then it is solid enough to be crafted into a walking stick.
I didn’t actually realize how nice the hiking sticks crafted by Greg were until I actually saw one.
He does an exceptional job.
The walking stick I got off of Greg is currently sitting in the house.
I haven’t actually used it yet since its color matches the inside decor, which is mostly a wooden shiplap design.
But I will inevitable make use of the walking stick. After all, a hiking stick isn’t meant to be an indoor decoration. Instead it is something you are supposed to use while walking.
•••
All of the rain of the past week or so has made walking a little harder.
Basically, you are going to get wet if you try to walk outside for 30 minutes or longer.
The weather, it seems, is still making news.
The first official day of summer, as we reported on last week, was unseasonably cool and wet. But that can happen here in the mountains.
There is no need for anyone to panic over this. Plus it feels warm, and almost normal outside now.
While we were cooler than normal last week here in Nature’s Air-Conditioned City, that wasn’t the case in other parts of the country. In fact, I couldn’t help but roll my eyes at a television news report I recently saw.
Some reporter on one of those 24-hour news channels was making a really big deal about an 80-degree heat wave.
Eighty degrees? Really? What’s unusual about that? It is summer after all. During the summer months it is supposed to be 80 degrees or warmer.
Gosh, we certainly would have welcomed an 80-degree day last week, when daytime temperatures struggled to climb above 60 degrees here in Bluefield.
That’s the thing about the weather. Everyone enjoys talking about the weather.
Some people stress over it and some politicians fear-monger over it. And sometimes (often more than not) even the official forecasters can get the weather wrong.
Like the flood back on Memorial Day. Gosh, we didn’t really get much of an advance warning on that one from the folks in the weather forecasting department. We simply woke up to a lot of rain and some flooding already in progress.
So no, television reporter guy, I’m not going to gripe or complain about a sunny 80-degree day. That’s normal, and is what we should be seeing right about now here in the mountains.
That’s not to say that I won’t complain a little bit about all of the rain. Do we need to start thinking about building an ark in Bluefield?
But what can you do about the weather? Not much it would seem.
Just sit back and enjoy the rain (and sun). And let’s hope it doesn’t flood again.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.