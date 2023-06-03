Maybe you remember, and maybe you don’t, but a couple of generations ago (at least), small business operated as much on trust as cash. That is how it was in my “neck of the woods,” as Al Roker would say. There was at least one store per mile on any mountain road in the coalfields, almost always operated by a neighbor and very often by a former coal miner. The store miner-operator usually lived next door or sometimes above the store or on the basement level.
Most of the businesses were of the wooden floor variety, oiled down early in the morning to keep the dust at a minimum. Dust was everywhere. One of out of 25 of those little places might have a paved parking area so a few gravels took the place of a more high-falutin’ surface. Outside painting was most often provided by Coca-Cola or Pepsi or RC Cola (Royal Crown might be completely spelled out if there was enough room on the side of the building).
The personal touch included the owner’s name, usually followed by a word like “Grocery” or “Store” or “Place.” Nobody in the neighborhood ever needed such identification since the proprietor was as familiar as a member of the family. You knew their folks and they knew yours, sometimes going on back to the great-grandparents of younger children.
Little stores were not only handy but necessary. Most families had only a car — not cars — and living deep in the mountains automatically meant there was no driving to Bluefield or Welch or Grundy or Tazewell or Pocahontas or Princeton just to get a small bag of flour. The buildings were almost always wooden and small enough so that one regular walk-around could be done in half a minute, going past the coal stove and chimney in the middle of the floor.
Besides, the saying was that it made sense to buy local (imagine that!) so that the store would stay open and that would be good for everybody.
Goods in the local little store did not offer the variety a supermarket would. There were reasons for that. For one, the merchant could not afford to stock too many items that stayed on the shelf for long because their bottom line was not much bigger than that of a lot of the customers. Another reason was familiarity — most people had grown up in the same neighborhood and nearly everyone ate the same kinds of food. All the stores would have flour and corn meal since most moms baked their own biscuits and/or corn bread. Brown beans were a necessity, and smoked ham and crackers. Salt was big.
Tobacco was very popular, and not just cigarettes but also chewing tobacco and snuff. Miners needed that to have something to chew on in the mine to keep their mouths moist in all that dust and it was a little surprising to find out how many grannies liked their snuff. Cigars were fairly popular and not the expensive kind but more like King Edward or Parodis or maybe a Phillies Cheroot.
Generally, the fellows smoked Camels or Lucky Strikes, possibly Pall Mall or Chesterfields. Not a few rolled their own smokes using OCB paper and maybe Prince Albert tobacco or Bugler brand. Beech-Nut was high on the priority list for chewers, along with Mail Pouch for the regular guys but then several liked the plug variety including, but not limited to, Brown Mule or Red Man, possibly Days Work. Those were the best sellers and almost always available on the shelf.
It was not all about the evil weed, of course. Penny candy was found on most counters in jars with big lids so that little hands could get to it and most dads would allow a treat. Candy bars then were larger than now, especially ones like a Baby Ruth or Butterfinger. Nickels went further in those days, I suspect.
King Syrup was often a favorite of those who needed a little “sweetnin’” on their biscuits.
Since nearly every family supplemented the dinner table with wild game, favorites like squirrel gravy and fresh rabbit (maybe groundhog for those families who had someone who knew how to cook it the right way) were often part of the evening meal. You could always go to the store and buy .22 shells for about a penny each, and .12-guage or maybe .410 were not much more. A good hunter tried to be careful, so the smaller caliber was often preferred so as not to tear up the meat too much. (If you have ever bitten down on bird shot, then you know.)
Let us finish up with the “trust” part of this story, a portion that all too often seems to be missing in modern America. The franchises now control the highway and by-way businesses. Many of you probably recall a decade or so when quite a few of the older generation “Mom and Pop” stores had to close because it was too expensive to put in the new fiberglass gas tanks. They were among the last of those neighbors who had been there for years.
Along with them went the “ticket” with the family name on it so that charges could be made and paid back on payday or as soon as there was enough money. A handshake was enough and nobody ever doubted they would get the cash for goods purchased.
It was a peaceful, trusting time. Shoplifting was virtually unheard of. Arguments over prices never happened. Many were the occasions when the storekeeper quietly loaned a friend $5 or more until check day. The “company” was located behind the counter and not in some distant city.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
