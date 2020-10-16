The Bluefield Beavers high scoring 54-40 shootout victory over the Princeton Tigers Friday night, Sept. 25th was the second highest scoring game in the rivalry that dates back to 1925. In 2012, the Beavers defeated the Tigers by a 52-44 score at Mitchell Stadium when a total of 96 points was scored between the two teams.
This year is only the second time in the football rivalry when they met for the second time in a single year. The Beavers won the first game by a 15-13 score on Sept. 4. In 1937, the two teams broke even at 1-1 against each other. The tough Princeton teams of the 1930’s defeated the Beavers 4 years in a row from 1932-35, and for 3 straight years from 1933-35, Bluefield did not score on Princeton. In 1937, my dad, George Kish, who played defensive tackle for the Beavers, stopped a second half Princeton drive when the Tigers quarterback fumbled a pitch out with Kish falling on the loos pigskin preserving the big 7-6 win for the Bluefield Beavers. In the second game in 1937, Princeton thumped Bluefield by a 27-6 score.
Bluefield leads the overall rivalry against Princeton since 1925 with a 64-27-2 record. The two teams battled to a 0-0 tie in both 1926 and 1945. From 1925-1949, the rivalry was about dead even with Bluefield having a slim 12-11-2 edge over Princeton. Since 1950, the Beavers have won every decade against the Tigers except the decade of 2000-09 when they broke even at 5-5.
Tim Kish,
Parrot, Va.
Commented
