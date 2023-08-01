Now that the calendar month has turned to August, planning is well underway for a host of activities and events that will be held in conjunction with Beaver-Graham week here in the two Bluefields.
The big rivalry contest between Bluefield High School and Graham High School will be held on Friday, August 25, with tailgating beginning at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of historic Mitchell Stadium. Kick-off for the big game will follow later that evening.
As in past years, a crowd of 10,000 or more is expected to converge upon the region for the annual “Battle of the Bluefields.” This includes alumni and former residents of Bluefield and Bluefield, Va., who will return home for the weekend of the big game.
But it’s not just the game itself that draws a crowd. Once again this year a number of pre-game events and activities are being planned in Bluefield and Bluefield, Va., for the days leading up to the big game.
Some of the activities and events already confirmed include participation by various members of the military, including the U.S. Army, in the game-day and pre-game activities; the return of the Lemonade Days Festival on Saturday, August 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the return of the Shriner’s Carnival, which this year also will be a part of Lemonade Days Festival; the Two Virginias 5K Challenge on August 19 beginning at 9 a.m.; the Bluefield Cup golf tournament on Wednesday, August 23, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Fincastle golf course with proceeds benefiting both Bluefield High School and Graham High School; tailgating at Mitchell Stadium beginning on August 25 at 9 a.m.; and the return of the Legends of the Game event at the Granada Theater..
Speaking of Lemonade Days, free lemonade will flow in Bluefield on Saturday, August 26, regardless of whether the mercury at the Mercer County Airport reaches 90 degrees or not.
It should be noted that despite all of the talk in recent weeks about a national heat wave, the stubborn little thermometer at the Mercer County Airport has yet to hit 90 degrees this summer. It climbed to 86 degrees on Friday, July 28, but that was it.
One potential complication this year could be the rough-grade road situation along Stadium Drive.
Stadium Drive was recently milled to rough grade. But the planned paving job had to be temporarily postponed due to a water line replacement project that also got underway last week on Stadium Drive.
West Virginia American Water announced the $920,000 infrastructure upgrade project late last month. The company said the project will replace approximately 2,700 feet of cast iron water main with an estimated completion date of September. That means the water line installation, and the paving of Stadium Drive, will probably not be finished in time for Beaver-Graham on August 25.
But never say never. Right?
Maybe construction crews will defy the odds, and get the water lines installed and the road paved before August 25.
Assuming that all of the work isn’t finished by August 25, City Manager Cecil Marson says the rough-grade road won’t effect the big game. But we don’t necessarily share his level of optimism.
Traffic back-ups on Stadium Drive are to be expected on a normal Beaver-Graham day. Throw in a rough-grade road and the game-day congestion could be even more problematic.
But for now there is no reason to panic. Maybe, just maybe, all of the construction work on Stadium Drive will be wrapped up in time for the big game.
That’s our hope.
