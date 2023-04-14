Unfortunately, many of us deal with telephone, email and text scams on a regular basis. It is sometimes difficult to determine if the unwanted calls, texts and emails are legitimate or not.
Now officials are warning of an uptick in robocall scams that are targeting residents of West Virginia.
Scammers often use legitimate phone numbers to make incessant robocalls that swindle consumers out of their hard-earned money, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
“Consumers need to keep their guard up and stay alert if they receive a suspicious call,” Morrisey said. “Remember, don’t panic, and don’t give away any personal information. Our office remains committed to making progress in combating unlawful robocalls, and we will continue to fight these illegal and obnoxious scam calls.”
If you receive a robocall, the attorney general’s office recommends:
• Hang up. Ending the conversation is the quickest way to stop a scam.
• Verify the call. If the caller claims to represent a particular government agency, hang up and call the main number for the legitimate agency to see if that agency was trying to reach you.
• Don’t trust your caller ID. Scammers have been known to falsify or “spoof” calls to make them appear to come from a legitimate source.
• Don’t give in to the scammer. Scammers are hoping consumers will panic and surrender their personal information or money they are asking for out of fear.
• Report the scam to your local police agency or the attorney general’s office.
• Never share personally identifiable, financial and otherwise sensitive information without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient. The same goes for never agreeing to send cash, wire money or provide numbers associated with a credit/debit card or bank account.
We urge all area residents to be on alert for such fraudulent calls. Never give out personal information over the telephone if you can’t verify the validity of the caller. The best thing to do is to simply hang up the call.
Anyone with questions or who believes they may have been a victim of a scam should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit the office online at www.ago.wv.gov.
