Riders of the Bluefield Area Transit Service, which provides transportation to folks in the city as well as outlying regions of Mercer and McDowell counties, will soon be able to locate a bus with the assistance of Google Maps.
The new system was announced during a late June meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors, where it was explained that officials with the transit service are in the final stages of setting up a feed specifications system with Google Maps.
Once completed, a patron of the transit system would be able to connect with Google Maps on his or her cell phone, tablet or computer and enter a starting point and destination point. Google Maps will then instruct them on which buses are available for that destination and when.
“We are trying to figure out ways to make it easier for our customers,” Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said. “As we attract more people to the area, they will have an easier way to find out where the buses are by jumping on Google maps.”
The latest announcement is just one in a series of updates reporting improvements on the bus service.
Earlier in June, the transit authority launched a new public bus route for McDowell County, which connects municipalities such as Iaeger, Premier, Bradshaw, Roderfield, Yukon, Bartley and War to the city of Welch and Mercer County.
Currently, about 225,000 riders use the Bluefield Area Transit buses annually, with about 15,000 of those riders disabled.
In early March, Bluefield announced that riders of the system could now purchases bus passes online through an app called “Token Transit.”
“Riders can buy passes from their phones rather than from a driver,” said John Reeves, general manager for the BAT system. “Different types of passes can be purchased and activated.”
The process is relatively simple from there. Once a rider has acquired a pass through the app, he or she can simply board the bus and show the pass on their cell phones to the driver.
These improvements to the BAT system will, with hope, make it easier on customers from throughout the region who rely on the transit service for transportation.
We commend the city and BAT leadership for their forward thinking on integrating services with cell phones, and making the system more user friendly for riders.
