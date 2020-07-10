Modern infrastructure — water, sewer, broadband and roads — are all basic necessities that we expect to enjoy in the year 2020. Sadly, there are far too many communities and towns in the deep south counties that are still lacking at the bare minimum modern water and sewer infrastructure. Getting service to those families still in need should be a top priority of all elected lawmakers.
That’s why we were encouraged by a recent announcement from the region’s congressional delegation in Washington. U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., U.S. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., jointly confirmed a $1.4 million award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development agency to the McDowell County Public Service District. The funding will be used to construct a new sewage system that will serve 295 people in the town of Iaeger and surrounding communities.
Iaeger Elementary School also will be served by the project, according to Miller.
The project calls for the construction of 15,830 feet of gravity pipe, 7,165 feet of force main, 2,890 feet of service laterals, four pumping stations, two grinder pumping stations, and one 21,000 gallons per day treatment plant.
The sewage expansion project also will help to improve water quality for the Tug Fork and its tributaries, protecting local water supplies, according to Manchin and Capito.
This federal funding award, and any additional dollars that are needed to complete the project, is a good first start. But there are still far too many communities in the region, including within McDowell County alone, that are in desperate need of modern water and wastewater treatment systems.
We’ve all heard the horror stories over the years of raw sewage being piped directly into tributaries of local rivers in communities that are still lacking basic sewage treatment systems. We should be able to do better in the year 2020.
Despite the current pandemic, no stone should be left unturned in the search for state and federal dollars to assist these communities that are still in need of basic modern infrastructure.
All families in our region should have access to modern water and wastewater treatment systems.
