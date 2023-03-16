Given all of the talk in recent years about infrastructure funding, it is sometimes easy to forget that there are still communities right here in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia that are still lacking basic infrastructure.
The town of Iaeger in McDowell County is one such example. The town doesn’t have a sewage treatment facility.
Residents in Iaeger and the surrounding community have had to rely on measures their grandparents used such as running sewer lines into the Tug Fork River, according to Mayor Joe Ford.
But help could soon be on the way for this small town.
It was announced earlier this month that Iaeger is targeted to receive a $1.5 million federal grant to be used as a starting point for bringing public sewer service to the area.
The funding is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure measure signed into law in late 2021 by President Joe Biden.
Once the federal funding is released, it will eliminate 118 failing septic systems in the area where raw sewage is currently being piped into the Tug Fork River.
“We don’t have a sewer system here,” Ford told the Daily Telegrapher earlier this month. “This is a start-up system for us.”
The $1.5 million EPA grant will pay for just part of the sewer project. Ford says the overall cost of the project is close to $8 million. The town is working with the Region I Planning and Development Council on the project along with the McDowell County Public Service District.
Ford said the town hopes to advertise the project for bid by April.
Having sewer infrastructure in place will help with attracting new businesses to the town, while also correcting environmental concerns.
The project will bring sewer service to about half the town.
“It sounds like a lot, but it will not take care of all of Iaeger,” Ford said.
“This will take care of getting it started, getting everything going.”
Still it is an important first step for the town, and another example of funding from the bipartisan infrastructure bill being put to good use toward a real infrastructure need.
The sooner work can begin on the new sewage treatment system the better for everyone.
