Dog owners in the region have plenty to be excited about.
Mercer County is now home to three dog parks with two of the newest facilities opening just within the last month.
The city of Bluefield has had a dog park called the TailYard since 2017, which is located on Raleigh Street near the city’s downtown area. It is well utilized and a popular gathering point for dog owners in the city.
During the Fourth of July weekend, a new dog park opened to the public in the city of Princeton. It is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center and is called the Princeton Bark Park.
The idea for the Princeton dog park came about after several residents asked City Manager Mike Webb to consider a dog park for Princeton.
“I’ve heard from different community members that they have dogs and would like to get out with them, but taking them to the city park, you have to leave them on a leash,” Webb said. “This way they get a chance to play.”
Since the dog park is beside of the city’s recreation center, a few additional rules are in place.
“The dogs have to be on a leash while walking into the park, but they can be let off after they are inside,” Webb said. “We also have about 400 feet of fencing separating big dogs and little dogs and multiple entrances.”
The Princeton dog park is available to the public from dawn to dusk everyday, and the city will be maintaining it.
A third dog park also recently opened in the area. Also called the “Bark Park,” it is located near Wild Things Grooming and Boarding in Bluefield. It is a membership facility where vaccines for the dogs are required.
Owner Sherri Hamden said the business had some unused land and saw a need for a park that can ensure a clean and safe visit for dog owners.
The membership fees cover the cost of sanitizing the dog park twice a day, the water for the sprinklers and other services, according to Hamden.
Having three dog parks in the region will ensure that dog owners have plenty of options to socialize with their pets. It’s a big win for animal owners in Mercer County.
Dog parks benefit both pets and their owners, as well as those municipalities that are housing the facilities. In addition to providing an environment for dogs to exercise and socialize, dog parks also help in attracting animal lovers and out-of-town visitors to the areas where they are located.
We encourage area residents to make good use of the new and existing facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.