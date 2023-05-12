In another case of bad timing, two more public utilities in our region are seeking significant rate increases.
The rate increase filings from Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water come at at a difficult time. Inflation, and the soaring cost of food, is still causing financial hardships for many families in our region. Some are not prepared, or financially able, to pay more for electricity and water at this current time.
Appalachian Power submitted its annual Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) filing last week to the West Virginia Public Service Commission, and is requesting a $641.7 million increase to the current ENEC rate.
The ENEC is the mechanism used by the public service commission for reimbursing Appalachian Power for purchased power, and for the cost of coal and natural gas used to fuel power plants. The company argues that the rate increase is necessary because it paid more for fuel and purchased power, which was attributed to increases in the cost of coal and natural gas.
Appalachian Power has proposed two cost recovery solutions, both of which would result in larger monthly electric bills for consumers.
The first proposal would spread recovery over three years and raise residential rates by $293.1 million, or 12.1 percent. Customers would see their bill increase by about $19.61 a month under the plan. The second proposal utilizes securitization of the under-recovery and other cost items, and would raise residential rates by 3.5 percent, or $5.69 a month, to align ongoing ENEC costs and revenues.
The company is requesting for the new rates to take effect on Sept. 1 of this year. West Virginia American Water Company also filed for a rate increase last week, which if approved, would add an additional $15 a month to residential water bills.
West Virginia American Water says the rate adjustment filing with the commission reflects about $340 million in water and wastewater system investments made since 2020 to provide safe and reliable service. If approved, West Virginia American Water says the new rates would not go into effect until February 2024. Residential wastewater bills would increase by about $19 per month under the proposal.
The timing of both filings is unfortunate. Inflation is taking a terrible toll on family budgets, and there is only so much more some can afford to pay. The public service commission should refrain from rubber stamping rate increase approvals during such difficult times.
