In March, the West Virginia Public Service Commission approved an 8 percent rate increase for West Virginia American Water Company, which will raise residential water bills by $4.58 a month. Now Appalachian Power is asking the Public Service Commission to green-light a much larger rate increase, which if approved by the PSC, could increase monthly residential bills by $18.41 a month and put more stress on people already paying higher prices for gasoline and food.
Appalachian Power submitted its Expanded Net Energy Cost request last week with the PSC seeking a $297 million upward adjustment in the rate. If approved it would add an additional $18.41 to the monthly bill of APCO customers beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
News of the pending rate increase wasn’t well received by area residents.
As of last count, more than 268 people had responded to the story on the Daily Telegraph’s official Facebook page, and the majority of those who commented online were in opposition to the rate increase.
Area social service agencies believe if the rate hike is approved, more area residents will need assistance paying their monthly power bills.
Craig Hammond, executive director of the Bluefield Union Mission, did a quick calculation when he was told how much monthly electric bills could increase. Local customers could be paying another $215 or more for electricity a year, he said.
“It’s like a tsunami of price increases everywhere,” Hammond added.
Sara Keys, a social worker with the Salvation Army in Mercer County, said many are struggling to pay their power bills now. She cited a recent example of a woman with a $900 bill who was facing a cut-off notice on her electricity.
“I have people calling every single day for help with their electric bills,” Keys said. “They can’t pay it now. To me, it’s going to hurt a lot of people.”
With inflation soaring, the cost of everything is increasing. Some families are reaching the breaking point.
Now is not the time for public utilities to be seeking exorbitant rate increases.
Any rate increase sought by a public utility at this time would only cause further financial harm to those who can least afford it.
Many in our region are on fixed incomes. Some families are often forced to choose between buying food and medicine or paying high public utility bills.
Until someone in Washington finally does something to get inflation and soaring prices under control, public utility rate increases should be put on hold.
