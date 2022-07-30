In a case of bad timing, another public utility in the region is planning a rate increase. This time it is water and sewer rates in Tazewell County.
A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, August 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Tazewell County Public Service Authority at 168 Tazewell Mall Circle to receive public input on a proposed six-year schedule of water and sewer rate increases beginning Sept. 1 of this year and continuing through 2027.
Because the rate increases are being spread out over a six-year period, they are smaller in size — at least initially. According to the proposed rate schedule, a residential customer using less than a thousand gallons of water a month would see their rates increase to $27.09 a month on Sept. 1 of this year. By July 1 of 2027, residential water rates would increase to $31.41 a month.
The same rate increase schedule would apply to residential sewer customers as well.
Commercial customers using less than a thousand gallons of water a month would see their rates increase to $37.17 a month beginning this September. Commercial water rates would eventually increase to $43.09 a month by 2017.
It should be noted that when compared to some of the much larger rate increases being sought by other public utilities, the PSA’s proposed six-year rate increase schedule is minimal. Still it comes at a lousy time.
With inflation at a 40-year high and gas prices still hovering above $4 a gallon, household budgets are simply stretched to the limit. The price of food and other necessities, in particular, are rising much faster than average incomes, creating a great economic challenge for families in our region.
PSA Administrator Jan Cordle says the rate increase is necessary due to inflation. She says the cost of equipment and supplies needed for the PSA’s operations has increased by about a third.
We aren’t surprised to hear that. Everyone is hurting right now.
Area residents who wish to sound off on the rate increase should take note and plan on attending the public hearing Aug. 1 at the PSA’s office at the Tazewell Mall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.