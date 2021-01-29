I didn’t see it coming.
It was such an odd experience to be having a conversation with someone and suddenly a second’s worth of blackness filled the space of what had been the face of, I think her name was Connie.
We were standing in the hallway between high school classes talking and in a split second I reeled back, instinctively knowing I had been hit in the face.
In another split second, I also very instinctively took a boxer’s stance to protect myself from flying fists.
Yep, I got sucker punched, right in the kisser.
The “fight” did not last long and I don’t really remember why. Maybe a teacher intervened, one of the many jobs teachers on occasion have to do (It is difficult to appreciate what a teacher faces and how much they do without walking in their shoes).
But I do clearly remember that, right after it ended, there was a fair amount of blood around, much of it on my shirt.
At first, I thought the blood was from my mouth. So did everybody else as my classmates gathered around to make sure I was okay.
But I wiped my mouth with my hand and no blood was there at all. I didn’t feel any pain either.
That’s when we saw the guy who sucker punched me holding his hand, which had a gash on one of the knuckles, and quite a bit of blood was coming out.
He was whisked away for someone to look at his wound and maybe to the principal’s office as well, but I can’t recall if he was suspended. Probably not since he was the who was hurt.
This incident came back to me the other day when I went to the dentist and they did a full face X-ray, which is done every few years routinely.
When I saw the X-ray, I could see the dozen screws in my jaws and the dentist made sure they were all still in place, secure and not causing any problems.
I mean, I could very literally have a screw loose in my head.
Those screws have been there for, gosh, about 25 years. So far, so good.
No, the screws have nothing to do with that blow to the mouth, but oddly enough they do relate to the reason the boy’s fist had a gash.
As far as I recall, that was the only incident in my life when there was a silver lining to having buck teeth.
And I sure did. SpongeBob style. I could stick a French fry between them. Not just one from McDonald’s, but a big “home fry,” as they call them.
When his fist connected with my mouth, those teeth provided a shield of sorts, so he got the worst part of the deal. In fact, the only side effect I felt was a bit of a headache later, probably from a very mild concussion.
I believe the boy hit me because he thought I was after his girlfriend. Of course, considering my teeth, gawkiness and lack of money, that was a ludicrous conclusion for him to reach. We were friends, but she was no more interested in me than, well, the beauty in the beast.
But as we all know, drama comes quickly and often in the world of teenagers. An incident we would later view as trivial can be like the end of the world in high school. Besides, maybe he had read the story of Beauty and the Beast and thought she could see the “inner” me.
The irony of bloodletting, though, did have an air of poetic justice.
After I finished high school I eventually got braces on three different occasions. My buck teeth finally were moved back into my mouth and presented a relatively normal appearance.
However, the alignment of my bite was still not right and chewing could be painful, which is why a very long and painful oral surgery was needed, breaking my jaw and adjusting it with my cheek bones.
The screws keep everything in place.
Of course, since that incident, my life, as all of us experience, has seen many ironies, many unexpected silver linings, many bad times that hit us in the face but eventually pass.
And we all need to have our lives fastened into place along the way, but that part is never as simple as using a few screws.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
