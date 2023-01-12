Bad ideas coming out of Washington are nothing new. But two recent proposals by the Biden administration are more than worthy of criticism.
You may have heard of the first — a proposed ban on gas stoves. Google this and will you likely get results such as “Biden is coming for your gas stove,” which was the headline of a recent opinion piece offered by the Wall Street Journal.
As crazy as the proposed ban sounds, it is something that the Biden administration is actually considering.
The proposed ban would fall under the Consumer Product Safety Commission, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
To his credit, the West Virginia Democrat is opposed to the idea.
“This is a recipe for disaster,” Manchin said Tuesday. “The federal government has no business telling American families how to cook their dinner. I can tell you the last thing that would ever leave my house is the gas stove that we cook on. If this is the greatest concern that the Consumer Product Safety Commission has for American consumers, I think we need to reevaluate the commission.”
We would urge Manchin to back up his words with action in the U.S. Senate to ensure that this egregious proposal is stopped early.
Another bad idea, which keeps getting resurrected by Washington Democrats, is a far-reaching plan that would expand the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s regulatory authority over navigable waters to include everything from streams to ponds.
The revised rule, which defines which “waters of the United States” are protected by the Clean Water Act, would regulate hundreds of thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, repealing a Trump-era rule, according to an Associated Press report. The final rule would also regulate some streams, wetlands, lakes and ponds, EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox told the Associated Press.
However, common sense opponents of the plan argue it would also target gullies, creeks and ravines on farmland and other private property. Jerry Konter, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders, warned in the earlier A.P. report that the new rule could allow the federal government to regulate water in places such as roadside ditches and isolated ponds.
U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., calls that a classic example of federal overreach by the Biden administration. She argues the rule will unfairly burden America’s farmers, ranchers, miners, infrastructure builders and landowners — a reasonable argument.
Capito, Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, correctly argues that the rule will move the nation backwards by making more projects subject to federal permitting requirements and adding more bureaucratic red tape.
Surely there are more pressing matters for the Biden administration to worry about than streams and ponds on private property and roadside ditches.
Leave our gas stoves alone. And don’t worry about the water pooling in the roadside ditch. It will dry up.
