Although it has been a dreary year so far for fans of local sporting events, a recent announcement from Bluefield State College gives us renewed hope for the future.
Bluefield State announced last month that its two-time national champion football team will be returning to the gridiron in 2021 for the first time since 1980 along with the addition of 11 other sports.
Bluefield State currently has 10 athletic teams, and this announcement more than doubles the sports that are offered. The college expects to attract more than 250 students to be on the new teams.
The sports being added in addition to football are: women’s soccer, women’s golf, women’s swimming, women’s bowling, women’s acrobatics and tumbling, women’s indoor track and field, women’s outdoor track and field, men’s indoor track and field, men’s outdoor track and field, men’s swimming and wrestling.
“Having sports really elevates the spirits on campus and I think that’s something that we’ve worked for since we’ve been here,” Bluefield State President Robin Capehart said.
Of course, it is the looming return of football to Bluefield State College that has many area residents talking.
Just think of the possibilities for local marquee gridiron match-ups. Bluefield State College versus Concord University. If that game could be played at Mitchell Stadium, it would certainly draw a large crowd. And while we are talking about big games, how about Bluefield State College versus Bluefield College? If the two colleges could find a way to play (Bluefield State is currently a NCAA Division II independent and Bluefield College football is a NAIA Mid-South Conference member) the game also would prove to be another local draw.
Bringing back the football team, which was voted the Black college football national champion by the Pittsburgh Courier in 1927 and 1928, has long been a goal for many on the campus.
“It’s a matter of when it could be done and when we can do it in a financially responsible way and so we have both athletic and academic programs,” Capehart said.
The plan is for the football team to play its games at Mitchell Stadium and practice in a yet to be finalized location. Mitchell Stadium is already the host of Bluefield High, Graham High and Bluefield College football games. During a normal fall, Bluefield High or Graham High would play on Friday nights with the Bluefield College Rams playing on Saturday evenings. Of course, this isn’t a normal year thanks to the pandemic.
Since the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference disbanded in 2013 Bluefield State has not found a home in any conference. The hope is to join a conference to further the athletic success and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association is the current goal.
“We feel like adding football will definitely be able to increase our chances to get into a conference,” Derrick Price, Bluefield State interim Athletic Director and men’s basketball head coach, said.
These are exciting times for Bluefield State College, and the expansion of the college’s athletic offerings will further enhance the campus and its college experience. Keep in mind that the first unit of the new Heritage Village also should be ready for the start of the 2021-2022 academic year. Having student housing on campus should help with the recruitment of student athletes.
We are excited, and you should be too. The looming athletic expansion at Bluefield State provides renewed hope for a brighter future for the college and our region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.