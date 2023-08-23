A child’s life isn’t always easy even when that child has a loving family, but a child’s life can be traumatic and even life threatening when that family is dysfunctional. Neglect, physical abuse, emotional abuse and sexual abuse are too often part of the mix.
Fortunately, organizations such as Child Protect of Mercer County and ChildLaw Services, Inc., work with law enforcement to help address these terrible situations and help give children justice and the chance of life they deserve. They help families get back on track and help address deficiencies other families often take for granted.
During one example of this service Child Protect of Mercer County/Starting Points Program recently distributed hundreds of free backpacks filled with school supplies to hundreds of local children. The event’s coordinator, Tonya Milam, registered the children for last week’s event as they arrived. Long lines of backpacks were waiting for new owners, and local human services agencies were ready for more supplies and information as well as free clothing, much of it new.
“Yes, we have 843 packs to give away,” Milam said then.
For many single parents and families on fixed incomes, buying school supplies and new school clothes are more burdens on already strained finances. Buying crayons, notebooks, pens, pencils and other supplies add up when items such as new shoes and clothes have to be purchased, too.
“It helps out a lot with the prices of school supplies,” Katrina Pendleton of Princeton said while she waited in line with her daughter. “It’s hard with the prices on everything.”
Working parents also have difficultly making the time to shop for school supplies when they have to spend many hours at work.
Areona Jones of Princeton waited in line with her three children during the distribution. She said that besides paying high prices for school supplies, single parents also have trouble making the time to shop for them.
“It helps all the kids have an equal opportunity to get the supplies they need so they can go back to school,” she stated.
Months of planning went into organizing the backpack distribution, and sponsors helped cover the expense. Sponsors including Community Connections, Inc., the Princeton Church of God, Country Roads Real Estate, Tyann Evans Insurance and Tamco, Inc., helped make the annual event possible.
Local first responders showed their support, too, by talking with the children and letting them see their equipment up close. Representatives of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment, Princeton Police Department, Bluefield Police Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, West Virginia Division of Forestry and the Matoaka Volunteer Fire Department greeted visitors and let the children see their agencies’ equipment.
Child Protect of Mercer County/Starting Points Program, ChildLaw Services, Inc., do work that is often unseen. They help law enforcement agencies investigate reports of child abuse and help them get the services they need. Events such as the backpack giveaway are another way the agencies help children get a good start at life.
The event’s sponsors contributed to the wellbeing of local children by providing financial support during difficult economic times when people are less able or inclined to spare money for charitable causes. Their example is one that more people can follow.
Children always could use some help, and supporting agencies ready to do that difficult work is one way to help them.
