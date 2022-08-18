Summer vacation is officially over for children in Tazewell and Bland counties. Students are due back in the classroom today, although they will be released an hour-and-a-half early this afternoon in Tazewell County.
The first day back to school can always be a little difficult for everyone, including students, teachers and parents. But it is also an exciting time for students, who are eager to be reunited with friends and teachers.
School buses also will be back on area roadways today, so everyone needs to be careful.
Motorists, particularly those making the early morning commute to work, must remember to slow down for children and to stop for school buses with flashing lights. Be prepared to stop for buses that are loading or unloading children. Commuters also should pay close attention to signs indicating a bus stop. School buses turn on flashing lights and deploy a stop sign when they halt to let students board or get off.
Other school divisions in the area also will be welcoming children back to the classroom in the days ahead.
Students are due back in school in Monroe County on Thursday, August 25, and then youngsters across Mercer County will return to the classroom on Friday, August 26. For students and parents in the Bluefield and Bluefield, Va. area, August 26 also is the day of the big Graham-Beaver football game at Mitchell Stadium. So it will be a particularly busy afternoon and evening for students, parents, teachers and coaches in the two Bluefields.
In Mercer County, one big change has already been announced by the school system.
On Aug. 8, mold was discovered on surfaces in classrooms at Princeton Primary School, according to the board of education. In order for the removal of mold and repairs to the HVAC system to regulate humidity levels, Princeton Primary School will not open for in-person learning on Aug. 26, and students and staff will work remotely until cleaning and repairs have been completed.
Children in neighboring McDowell County are due back in school on Monday, August 29.
Of course, virtual learning is still being offered by most school districts. However, we anticipate a majority of parents will probably allow their children to return to their brick and mortar classrooms.
“We believe we’ll have more in-person students because we have found that our students learn and like classroom learning more than virtual,” Lindsey Mullins with Tazewell County Public Schools said Tuesday.
Virtual learning is still being offered because the pandemic is not yet over.
However, this far into the pandemic, most of us are learning to live with COVID.
Plus students are eager to be reunited with their friends and teachers in their actual brick and mortar classrooms.
Let’s hope for a successful start to the 2022-2023 school year.
It’s an exciting time here in the mountains. We join school divisions across our region in welcoming the youngsters back to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.