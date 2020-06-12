In another sign of a return to normalcy, summer youth sports and high school sports summer training programs have resumed in West Virginia.
Practice for summer youth sports as well as conditioning associated with high school sports and activities with bands got underway Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Bluefield High School players started taking to the practice field at Mitchell Stadium and on Wednesday evening, Princeton Senior High School players were out on the turf at Hunnicutt Stadium.
In addition to student athlete conditioning on the high school level, Little League games with spectators will be allowed in the state effective June 22. There are a few stipulations. For example, those spectators who attend the Little League games will be expected to practice social distancing.
So far the state is only allowing summer youth sports for activities that are considered low-contact. Baseball and soccer are considered the more low-contact sports, but football, wrestling and basketball fall into the contact sport category and must be brought back gradually to ensure the safety of the students, Governor Jim Justice said last week.
The plan to get students back on the field will follow three phases, with conditioning first, but in small groups and outside as much as possible.
The third phase will include real practice, but in smaller groups than usual.
“We need to bring the kids back and keep them apart,” Justice said of the initial conditioning, which is lasting for about an hour a day for each group of students.
According to Justice, medical experts working with the state agree that it is safe for students to resume training for low-contact youth sports. He says the state has been working with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission on the summer youth sports plan.
After weeks of sheltering in place and social distancing, what a treat it must be for students across our region to have the opportunity to get back on the field. The same goes for band students, who will be able to join the student athletes in a return to something that looks like a more regular summer routine.
Baseball and soccer are synonymous with summer. So having students back on the field practicing is a sure sign that things are indeed getting back to normal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.