All-terrain vehicles tend to get a lot of attention when it comes to the region’s ATV tourism engine. But motorcycles are a big deal too, particularly in the Tazewell area. That’s why we were excited to learn that the new Back of the Dragon center is now open and already busy.
After years of planning and work, the Back of the Dragon headquarters opened late last month at half capacity, which keeps it in line with phase one of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s three-phase plan to reopen the Commonwealth. Phase two of that plan begins on Friday, which increases the limit of allowed crowd sizes from 10 to 50. The 5,100-square-foot dragon facility can can accommodate about 70 people at one time.
Now that people are beginning to travel again, motorcycle and sports car riders are once again tackling the Back of the Dragon, a winding 32-mile stretch of Route 16 between Tazewell and Marion that traverses three mountains. Given its unique geography, the Back of the Dragon can be viewed as the ultimate social distancing get-away for those who are eager to traverse the great outdoors.
The Back of the Dragon center was initially located in a temporary modular structure, but that facility proved to be too small to accommodate the retail shop related to the Dragon. The new facility not only offers Dragon merchandise but it is also a visitors center for the riders and a place to relax, have some frozen yogurt and a microbrew.
Of course, the center also has a dragon outside, which has proved to be an attraction in and of itself. The dragon is a replica of one of the dragons on the HBO series, “Game of Thrones.” It was created by local sculptor Jack Hagerman.
The process of creating a new Back of the Dragon center began about four years ago, according to Larry Davidson, who along with Danny Addison, originated the Dragon designation and started the process of a new Back of the Dragon center.
So far riders are coming in from about a 200-mile radius, or basically a day’s drive from Tazewell County, according to Jamie Cartwright, marketing and events director for Back of the Dragon. She believes riders will come from other locations “when they feel comfortable enough to travel.”
Although the new Back of the Dragon center is open, it should be noted that all of the big Dragon events for the summer have been canceled due to the pandemic. Those include rallies for motorcyclists and sports cars enthusiasts, often drawing riders from around the country and many from Canada.
Despite these disruptions, it’s good to hear that out-of-town riders are once again traveling to the Back of the Dragon, and making use of the welcome center. This is another sign of a slow but sure return to normalcy for the region.
