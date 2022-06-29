Like most young people at the time, I didn’t have a clearly defined goal when I entered college.
The initial priority, of course, was choosing a college, securing the necessary funding for a higher-education degree, and then selecting a dorm and ultimately a roommate. Initially, I ended up sharing a dorm with a friend from high school, so everything worked out about as good as it could have.
There was also the little issue of transportation. I lived in McDowell County, and I didn’t have a car. At least not initially. Thankfully, Mom was good enough to transport me to and from college in neighboring Mercer County as needed. Later, I came across an older vehicle that allowed me to drive between Mercer and McDowell counties.
I was young back then, and didn’t have a lot of money. But a gallon of gas also was cheap at the time, unlike today.
It didn’t take me too long to settle in on a degree field. I chose communications with a focus on broadcasting and journalism, mainly because I enjoyed writing for my high school newspaper.
With the chosen field, I assumed it would be all classes revolving around newspapers, radio and television. But I soon found out that communications involved, well, just that. Communicating.
For whatever reason, the speech 101 and 102 classes were always held in the college auditorium, which was normally packed full of other students. And, of course, each individual student was ultimately required to give a speech, and sometimes a detailed presentation, in front of the full student body.
I didn’t expect that while pursuing a degree in journalism. But after giving a speech or two, I didn’t dread it quite as much as I thought I would. Furthermore, the broadcast (or television component) of the degree also required similar speeches or presentations in front of television cameras.
Ultimately, most of my studies focused on newspapers and television. I didn’t have a lot of classes dealing with radio.
As you often see television reporters do, I remember standing along the side of a busy roadway talking into a camera with a microphone in my hand. But the hardest part of the assignment, back then, was the editing room. The technology at the time, when compared to today, was archaic.
That was a long time ago. The educational part of the college experience was a pretty straight forward experience.
Nowadays, you hear a lot of horror stories about what young people are being taught in school, and specifically college. Whether those horror stories are actually true or not, I don’t know. But I do have to stop and wonder sometimes when I hear some of the truly strange things that young people will often say.
Back in the day, our professors focused on our chosen courses of study, and rarely delved into the realm of politics or social issues.
It also should be noted that no one — professor or student — ever uttered the word climate change or global warming during my years in college.
As far as I can remember, we never had any political rallies on campus in support of any particular candidate or party. Although a good decade later or so, Bill Clinton did come to the campus to hold a rally in support of his wife Hillary and her doomed primary contest that she would go on to lose to Barack Obama. Obama, of course, went on to win the presidency.
However, when I returned to campus to listen to Clinton’s speech, it was as a reporter for the Daily Telegraph, and not as a student.
Maybe the college had become more political by then. I don’t know. But I think it was simply a case of Bill Clinton needing a convenient location for a political rally.
I, myself, was somewhat vocal in terms of politics during the college years, but I don’t remember there being a lot of young Democrat or young Republican clubs or gatherings on campus at the time.
Instead, we were just students. Almost bipartisan students if there was such a thing back in the day.
If colleges have become more political nowadays, and if professors are pushing one political ideology over the other, then that is unfortunate. However, I suspect that the younger generation is probably being influenced by social media more so than anything else.
Let’s face it. There is a lot of nonsense out there in social media land that can influence young minds.
I seek out legitimate news sources over social media rumors. But I fear that many young people believe much of what they are consuming on social media.
Charles Owens is the Daily Telegraph’s assistant managing editor. Contact him at cowens@bdtonline.com. Follow him @BDTOwens.
