In the years since the COVID-19 pandemic took a physical, emotional and economic toll on the U.S.. and the world, perhaps there is one point we may now agree on.
Throwing millions of dollars at a problem we do not understand and have no clear concept of how to fix is not the best use of taxpayer funds.
In West Virginia, Republican Gov. Jim Justice spent $23 million on the “Do It for Babydog” vaccine lottery. Those who opted to receive “the jab” had the potential to win pickup trucks, rifles, lawn mowers, paid vacations to state parks and other prizes.
However, an eye-opening report released earlier this month from the state auditor, which detailed how the governor expended millions of dollars on prizes that adults and kids who took the COVID shot could qualify to win, has put a spotlight on the failure of the program.
Despite the governor’s laundry list of free giveaways, the state’s vaccination rate barely budged.
In West Virginia, only 56 percent of residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, ranking it in the bottom 20 states for vaccination rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate also lags the national average of 68 percent.
The auditor’s report, which showed how Justice spent more than $1.25 billion in federal COVID-19 funds, has raised concerns from the Republican-controlled state legislature about how Justice spent some of the federal money — including the dollars used for the lottery prizes.
According to the auditor’s office, Justice’s spending included: $625,500 for “dream wedding” packages; $229,963 for vehicles; $175,401 for lawn mowers; $145,880 for custom engraved rifles; $970,000 for college scholarships; and more.
The lottery drew mixed reviews at the time of its inception, with many political observers believing it was a bad idea. Now the auditor’s report reinforces what was suspected.
Justice wasted a tremendous amount of money on a lottery that did little to improve the state’s vaccine rates.
Let’s hope this is a lesson for the future.
