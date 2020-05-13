The last Bluefielder standing.
It saddens me to think, April 30, 2020 is the last day—EVER—a baby will be born in Bluefield—EVER. Unless, of course, a mother gives birth to her child outside a hospital setting somewhere in the two Bluefields.
Can you grasp the gravity of this? There will never again be a true Bluefielder born. Except for on that rare occasion described above.
It bewilders me how far the two Bluefields have fallen in my lifetime. When I was a child, the two Bluefields were the place to be. People were proud to let others know “I am from Bluefield.” Not so much of a big deal anymore—Is it? In my opinion, the Bluefields are just another decaying city/township stuck in the past being controlled by individuals whose best interest is to keep the status quo the status quo: Buy local. Do we have a poverty wage job for you!
Our community leaders talk about economic development opportunities for all those living within the two Bluefields’ borders. Are these the same community leaders that sat around and let Saint Luke’s Hospital and Bluefield Regional Medical Center crumble to the ground?
In my opinion, businesses are not coming to a place that has no healthcare system. Young families are not settling down in a place where there are no professional, high paying jobs (healthcare #1).
My observation, the two Bluefields’ motto: Prosperity for the few. Working class Bluefielders’ motto (for generations): Let them have it.
Mass exodus almost complete…
Jeff Sheppard,
Bluefield, Va.
