Having a first-class general aviation facility in our region is a critical tool when it comes to economic development and ongoing business recruitment efforts.
If we don’t have a top-notch airport, corporate traffic and businesses looking at the area for possible expansion or relocation will simply bypass Mercer County to another locality that meets their needs.
The good news is that significant progress has been made in recent years in terms of improvements, upgrades and enhancements to the Bluefield-based Mercer County Airport. Now the facility is in line for $1.5 million in federal infrastructure dollars, an important development that will allow for further updates to the airport.
The funding will be allocated in five payments of $295,000 each over the next five years, according to new airport manager Jim Pilkins. He says the details of how the money can be spent are still being worked out.
“It’s all new,” Pilkins said of the federal infrastructure dollars. “There is a bunch of questions.”
Planned upgrades and improvements to the facility are included in the airport’s five-year master plan. That plan calls for more T-hangars, an upgrade of the largest hangar, a signage upgrade and other improvements.
Pilkins says a final decision on what improvements or upgrades to make to the facility will come from the airport authority board, working in conjunction with the county commission, once details are provided by the federal government on what the infrastructure dollars can be used for. The airport authority board also will be looking for any matching dollars that are available to assist with those projects that are ultimately chosen for the airport.
Already a number of ideas are being considered, according to county commissioner Bill Archer, who is also serving as the acting president of the airport authority board.
“We all (members of the authority) discussed the possibility of advancing some of our future projects, like building a T-hangar,” Archer said. “That would really enhance our ability to be able to attract more private aircraft.”
Archer said another possible smaller project is to provide some form of a food service at the airport, possibly a sandwich shop to cater to commuter traffic.
The airport has seen a number of improvements in recent years, including new runway pavement, new beacon lights and new fencing. Long-term goals include extending the runway length and working to move from a general aviation airport to a commercial facility with regular passenger service.
Long-time area residents may recall that the Mercer County Airport was at one time a commercial facility with regular passenger service in and out of Bluefield.
Commercial air service ran at the airport from 1954 to 2007. Piedmont Airlines provided passenger service from its opening until 1980 and Colgan Air ended its service in 2007.
While moving from a general aviation facility to a commercial facility is a critical long-term objective, it isn’t something that will happen overnight.
The priority for now is simply determining how the federal infrastructure dollars can be utilized, and what improvements and upgrades can be undertaken with the infrastructure funds.
It is our hope that much good can come from the $1.5 million federal funding influx over the next five years.
