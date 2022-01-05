Motorists who travel Bluefield Avenue in the city on a regular basis have been able to watch two construction projects unfold in real time.
The first project was completed in record time, at least in our humble opinion. That would be the new Dollar General store, which is located just across the road from the Daily Telegraph offices and radio station J-104.
That Dollar General is now open to the public. Here at the Daily Telegraph, we got a first-hand look at the construction process, which was completed in seemingly record time.
Another larger project, which is taking a little bit longer to complete, is the new Bluefield Transfer Station, also located on Bluefield Avenue just a short distance down the road from the Daily Telegraph offices.
The transfer station is expected to open in the first half of this year, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
The DOT recently provided the news media with a project update on the transfer station’s ongoing construction. It said work is ongoing on both the interior and exterior of the transfer center.
According to the DOT, the new station is now under roof, new curbs have been completed and the city of Bluefield recently finished paving for the facility.
At 2,000 square feet, the $3 million project will offer Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) riders a warm, dry and safe place to transfer buses. Currently, bus riders must change buses at the open-air transfer hub, where they are exposed to the elements, including the snow that is still on the ground outside.
When completed, the official name of the facility will be the Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station, named for Bluefield Area Transit’s director of more than two decades.
It’s an important project for the city and the Bluefield Area Transit system, which currently serves about 211,000 passengers a year.
We are glad to hear that work on the transfer station is on schedule with the facility opening soon. It’s also helpful that motorists who travel Bluefield Avenue on a regular basis have been able to watch this ongoing construction project take place, as was also the case with the aforementioned Dollar General.
The city has been working on the transfer station project for a long time — and the concept at one point was part of the ill-fated Colonial Intermodal Center project — so it is gratifying to see this long-planned transfer center finally come to fruition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.