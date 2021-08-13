Who would have dreamed that the West Virginia State Fair would simply have not happened last year, but as we all know it was indeed canceled.
It is a tradition for many of us who were raised in this area and we all have countless memories of the annual event, and many of us often return to take our children to it as I have done.
I will never forget my daughter Marianne and the Austin Mahone concert.
Or the Johnny Cash concert I saw.
Well, the list could go on and on.
The fair started Thursday and will run through Aug. 21 and if anyone has not attended, I would recommend it, not only for the variety of entertainment, much of it free, but also the midway, food and all the great animals.
It is quite a treat and was a major thing to look forward to when I was growing up, and still is.
The fair, held in Fairlea next to Lewisburg, started in 1921. Well, it was the Greenbrier Valley Fair then, not becoming the official state fair until 1941.
I almost always went to the fair with Aunt Ruby, who was the more fun-loving member of my family and everybody loved being around her.
She was a lively woman, tall with long reddish hair, and her presence was always known as soon as she walked through the door, usually with a Viceroy hanging from her lips.
Always in a good mood, she loved naughty jokes and music and would break into a jig at the drop of a note, always wearing pedal pushers and a hat open at the top with a large bill like bank tellers once wore.
So a trip to the fair with her was always fun and the food she brought along was delicious, mainly fried chicken, lard biscuits and potato salad.
Once we arrived at the fair, though, I usually didn’t see her again until we all met back at her car for dinner and then again when we left after the fireworks, which used to be featured every night of the fair.
My cousins and I would be running around enjoying the rides, games, free shows, livestock barns, maybe a Polish sausage heavy with peppers and onions if I had saved enough money to buy it, just generally having a typically great day at the fair.
But if we wanted to see Aunt Ruby, we knew exactly where to find her.
Her behind was happily parked on a bench seat inside one of the bingo tents.
That is where she sat the entire time, smoking Viceroys and sipping RC Cola, concentrating on the half dozen cards she played at once.
And she never missed a number.
Invariably she always carried a load of prizes back to the car at dinner break and again at night.
In fact, sometimes we had to help her.
At the time, I thought most of the things she won were basically cheap stuff, and I guess they were.
Oh, there were a few nice prizes if you won enough or won certain games. But most I would put in the cheap category.
That was especially true of the glassware Aunt Ruby for some reason loved, brightly colored and iridescent. Sure looked tacky to me, but she liked it.
They called it “carnival glass,” I guess because they were popular prizes at carnival games.
Of course, as many people now know, that carnival glass became very popular with collectors, and a bit pricey. I am quite sure other items, which may have been cheap at the time, ended up being collectibles as well.
Aunt Ruby was delighted with her haul, and we always felt happy right along with her.
Those fun trips to the fair created a part of me that still feels the excitement and anticipation of going.
As I drive that same route, taking 219 at Rich Creek, passing through Lindside, Rock Camp, the picnic area at Union where we would always stop for an early lunch on the way, those memories gather.
We grow up, go on with our lives. But many things change and often leave us bewildered and searching for answers.
When I return to the fair now I always see Aunt Ruby in the bingo tent, having a great time, oblivious to the rest of the world. On occasion, I even plop down and play bingo for awhile, perusing the prizes and wondering if maybe something there could be valuable one day.
My trips with Aunt Ruby to the fair were fun at the time, as shiny and wonderful as that carnival glass.
And, like that glass, I had no clue just how valuable those memories would eventually become.
— Charles Boothe is a reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph and can be reached at cboothe@bdtonline.com
